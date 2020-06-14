Omar Abdullah Takes A Dig At Delhi Govt Over COVID Crisis, Questions Purpose Of Lockdown

As the Delhi government has planned to add 20,000 beds across hotels and banquet halls of the national capital in the coming week in order to cope up with the rise in COVID-19 cases, Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on Sunday, took a dig at the government over Coronavirus management. Taking to Twitter, he questioned the government's use of the lockdown. He further questioned the Delhi government of "buying the propaganda" that the lockdown was the cure for the virus.

Amit Malviya slams Delhi govt

Meanwhile, BJP's National IT Head Amit Malviya on Sunday slammed the Delhi government as well over the Coronavirus management after the Delhi government declared small and medium multispeciality nursing homes having 10 to 49 beds as 'COVID nursing homes' to increase the bed capacity for the COVID-19 patients. Taking to Twitter, he questioned the govt if the nursing homes were equipped to handle the COVID patients. He further slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and stated he "does not seem to have grasped the problem."

Delhi government has done it again! Issued an official diktat where by all nursing homes with 10-49 beds have been declared Covid nursing homes. All very well but who has ensured that they are equipped to handle Covid patients?

Delhi CM doesn’t seem to have grasped the problem! — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) June 14, 2020

COVID-19 in Delhi

In yet another spike on Saturday, the national capital recorded 2,134 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the total COVID-19 tally closer to the 39,000-mark. It was the second consecutive day when the number of reported cases breached the 2,000-mark. According to the Delhi Health Department bulletin, the death toll from coronavirus now stands at 1,271 and the total number of cases at 38,958. So far, as many as 14,945 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated to another country, while there are 22,742 active cases.

Did Delhi govt also buy the propaganda that lockdown itself was the cure for COVID?