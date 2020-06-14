Delhi L-G Empowers Health Dept Officers, DMs To Impose Fines For Violating COVID-19 Norms

The Delhi government imposed a stricter fine in the national capital on Saturday amid rising Coronavirus cases. Issuing a statement, Lieutenant governor Anil Baijal stated that health and revenue officers, DMs, SDMs, & Sub Inspector & above level officers of Delhi Police would now impose fines up to Rs 1,000 for violations of COVID-19 rules. The statement also said that breaking of home quarantine rules, and norms of social distancing will also attract fines.

The statement stated spitting in public places, and consumption of gutka and tobacco in public places will cost a fine. It added that first-time offenders will have to pay Rs 500 while repeat offenders will pay Rs 1,000.

Delhi has come under the scanner due to a sudden rise in the Coronavirus cases after the national capital reopened in Phase 1 of Unlock 1. The Supreme Court on Thursday stated that it is “really pained” to see the way COVID-19 patients are being treated at Delhi government hospitals, and how they are handling the dead bodies. It also added that Delhi is was the only state/ UT in the country that had decreased the number of tests daily as compared to all the other states.

Moreover, Delhi HC ordered private hospitals in the national capital that have reserved 20% beds for admitting COVID-19 patients and have ICMR-accredited labs to start conducting novel coronavirus tests on symptomatic or asymptomatic patients seeking admission in the hospital. The Delhi HC also said that more cremation infrastructure is urgently needed in the national capital.

Amit Shah to chair an important meeting

Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah is also set to chair an important meeting to review the COVID-19 situation in the national capital on Sunday. The meeting includes Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Health Minister Satyendra Jain, Lieutenant General Anil Baijal, and AIIMS Director Dr. Randeep Guleria.

To curb the rise in cases, L-G Anil Baijal has also appointed an advisory committee consisting of members from the All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to make recommendations, formulating a practical approach to deal with the crisis.

Delhi Covid-19 tally

In yet another spike, the national capital recorded 2,134 fresh coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking the total COVID-19 tally closer to the 39,000-mark. It was the second consecutive day when the number of reported cases breached the 2,000-mark.

As many as 57 fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours. The death toll from coronavirus now stands at 1,271 and the total number of cases at 38,958, according to the latest Delhi health department bulletin. So far as many as 14,945 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated to another country, while there are 22,742 active cases. As many as 2,83,239 tests have been conducted till date. The total number of COVID-19 positive patients under home isolation stands at 19,535, the bulletin said. A total of 385 patients are on ventilators or in ICU.

