Omar Abdullah Terms Nizamuddin Event 'irresponsible', Slams ‘communalism’ Over It

With the increasing number of attendees emerging from the Nizamuddin Markaz event, former J&K CM Omar Abdullah, on Tuesday, slammed the organisers of the event, terming it irresponsible amid the outbreak of Coronavirus (COVID-19). But after seeing the online backlash and communal comments directed at the organisers, he slammed the criticism against the Muslim community. He also shared the official statement of Nizamuddin Markaz which had denied any violation, blaming the government for giving permission to allow the congregation.

Omar slams event then slams communal criticism

At first glance it would appear the #TablighiJamat were nothing if not irresponsible in the way they went about things but that’s not unique to them. The majority of Muslims in India have heeded government guidelines & advice the same as anyone else. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) March 31, 2020

Important to read the statement that was put out by #TablighiJamat clarifying all the steps they took to implement the government guidelines. I tried to get it in a format I could share directly here but that wasn’t possible so sharing this tweet instead. https://t.co/gwSqNmWnHg — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) March 31, 2020

What is the Nizamuddin COVID-19 scare?

On Monday, sources reported that a religious programme was organised at Tablighi Jamaat's headquarters Markaz Nizamuddin mosque between 13-15 March which had over 300 foreign attendees from Malaysia, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia and Kyrgyzstan apart from hundreds from several states in India. After attending the meeting, prior to the nationwide lockdown, all these attendees returned to several parts of the country, possibly spreading the COVID-19 virus. On Sunday, around 50-70 people, who were hiding in a mosque, were taken to LNJP hospital as they were all COVID-19 suspects – 24 have tested positive. The mosque has claimed that while they were letting small groups of attendees leave from the venue prior to the Janta Curfew, several were stuck in the area – which has now been entirely quarantined – owing to the nationwide lockdown.

According to sources, Karnataka has quarantined 54 attendees, Tamil Nadu has traced 981 of 1500 attendees – 16 have tested positive, Assam had 100 attendees – most of them still in Delhi, Telangana has confirmed 6 deaths – all attendees, contact tracing ongoing. Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh has traced 626 of the 711 attendees (8 have tested positive), Andaman has reported 10 positive cases – 9 of which were attendees, UP has traced 157 attendees, Jammu & Kashmir has identified 6 attendees. Delhi government has insisted on strict action against the mosque administrators as the event had violated the state's ban on public gathering imposed at that time. Currently, India's total COVID-19 cases stand at 1251 with 32 deaths.

