Omar And Farooq Abdullah To Remain In Self-isolation For A Week As Precaution

Former Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday informed that he and his father - Farooq Abdullah - have been in contact with a COVID prone individual. Adhering to safety protocol, the National Conference chief and his son will be self-isolating for a week before taking the COVID-19 test.

My father & I have been in contact with a person who was in turn staying with a relative who tested COVID positive. Based on medical advice, we will be self-isolating for a week before getting a precautionary COVID test. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) November 17, 2020

The duo have been under the spotlight ahead of the upcoming District Development Council (DDC) elections which the National Conference will contest under the People's Association of Gupkar Declaration (PAGD). The Gupkar Alliance has been denounced by the BJP, with the Union Home Minister, Amit Shah labelling it as 'Gupkar Gang'.

READ | 'Gupkar Alliance Will Continue To Fight Elections': Omar Abdullah Responds To Amit Shah

The Union Home Minister launched a scathing attack at the Gupkar Alliance on Tuesday morning. Accusing the parties of wanting to take J&K 'back to the era of terror and turmoil,’ Amit Shah remarked that it is because of such decisions that the party is being rejected by the people. Taking to Twitter, Shah stressed that J&K will always remain an ‘integral part of India. The Home Minister also stated that citizens will no longer tolerate an ‘unholy ‘global gathbandhan’ against 'national interest.’ He expressed confidence that people will 'sink' the alliance if they did not 'swim' along with the 'national mood.''

READ | Farooq Abdullah Tears Into BJP's Allegation Of Being Anti-India, Invokes Mahatma Gandhi

Responding to Amit Shah's remarks, Omar Abdullah hit back by stating that the Union Home Minister was 'frustrated' as he expected the opposition alliance to boycott the District Development Council election. He stressed that BJP and J&K Apni Party could no longer get a free run in the Union Territory.

In a dig at Shah, Abdullah lamented that only leaders in J&K are detained and called "anti-national" for participating in the democratic process. Objecting to the former BJP president's usage of the term 'Gupkar Gang', the NC vice president clarified that the PAGD is a legitimate political alliance.

READ | Farooq Abdullah 'Won't Die Till 370 Restored; If J&K Wanted To Join Pak, Would've In 1947'