On Ajit Pawar’s Defection Speculation, Maharashtra Min Hints 'something Big In 2-3 Days'

The buzz around the switch of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar making an exit and joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) doesn’t seem to stop. Now, Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Gulabrao Patil has claimed that something big will happen in the next 2-3 days and that Ajit Pawar has made up his mind to leave the NCP. Responding to Sharad Pawar rubbishing such claims, Patil stated whatever he says, the contrary happens.

It’s important to recall, Sharad Pawar’s nephew and former Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister yesterday conducted a press conference and announced he is not leaving the NCP after a flurry of news reports claiming that he along with 40+ MLAs supporting him is planning to make a mega switch to the BJP. As many as three NCP MLAs also showed their support for Ajit Pawar.

What is Gulabrao Patil’s prediction on Ajit Pawar?

“The political environment being created in Maharashtra is an indication he (Ajit Pawar) has decided that he wants to leave the party. One need not ask a Jyotish (astrologer) for the same. If the news is being shown on news channels, it proves something is brewing, something is wrong. Many people are saying, in the next two-three days, it’s sure to happen,” claimed the Water supply and Sanitation Minister in Maharashtra.

When asked about Sharad Pawar’s response to the controversy yesterday, Patil said, “Sharad Pawar is a big leader but whatever happens is contrary to what he says. I feel if he is saying that it will not happen, then I feel it will happen. The MLAs are currently meeting with Ajit dada, if everything is alright then why are they meeting.” He further added there will be a storm and it will happen in the next two-three days. “I haven't spoken with anybody but this is not a matter which can be completed in one day, it has taken a series of meetings and may get over today or tomorrow.”

Earlier on Tuesday, there were reports of Ajit Pawar's alleged rebellion which claimed that he is planning to join the BJP with more than 40 MLAs, who have also given their signatures supporting his decision and showcasing their support. However, the reports were later denied by Pawar in a press conference.

"We have not taken any signature of the NCP MLAs as we all are with the party. Many MLAs came to meet me today in several meetings and these were routine meet-ups. We will work under the leadership of Sharad Pawar. Fake news is an attempt to mislead the people and divert the core issues in the state," he said.