On ED Summon, Robert Vadra Defends Rahul Gandhi; Says, 'I Too Have Been Through It'

Businessman and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi's husband Robert Vadra came in defense of Rahul Gandhi ahead of his Enforcement Directorate (ED) appearance on Monday asserting that 'the truth will prevail' in the end. Taking to Facebook, Vadra cited his personal journey through 15 ED summons, and asserted that his brother-in-law will be undoubtedly exonerated from all baseless accusations.

"I have 15 times been through summons and visits with Enforcement Directorate and have answered every question and delivered more than 23,000 documents, of my first Rupee earned till date. I believe, “Truth will Prevail”, and the harassment of the prevailing dispensation will not have the effect they desire," said Robert Vadra.

He added, "This Government will not suppress people of the country by these methods of harassment, it will only make us all stronger people. We are here to fight each day for the truth and the people of the country stand with us."

Congress workers detained in Delhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to appear for questioning before the Enforcement Directorate on Monday, June 13, in connection with the National Herald case. For this, Congress has prepared a major show of strength in Delhi. All the Parliamentarians and CWC members have been directed march to the ED office. The party is also planning to stage 'satyagraha' in front of ED offices in all states across India.

In wake of this, Delhi Police have detained several Congress workers for protesting against the central agency's move from outside the AICC office. Amid raging protest, a heavy force has been deployed outside Rahul Gandhi's residence and Section 144 has also been imposed in the region.

Speaking to ANI, former Madhya Pradesh CM Digvijaya Singh said, "Whenever BJP and Modi get scared, they push ED in the front. We will fight the fight of the people. We will take to streets, parliament and court for this. There is no case, no FIR, it was started in 2014 by the Modi government.

The National Herald case

The case pertains to the probe into the alleged financial irregularities in the party-promoted Young Indian that owns the National Herald newspaper. The paper is published by AJL and owned by Young Indian Pvt Limited.

The questioning of the senior Congress leaders and the Gandhis is a part of the ED's investigation to understand the shareholding pattern, financial transactions, and role of the promoters of Young Indian and AJL, officials said. Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are among the promoters and shareholders of Young Indian.

The probe agency had registered a fresh case under the criminal provisions of the PMLA after a trial court took cognizance of an Income Tax Department probe against Young Indian Pvt Ltd on the basis of a private criminal complaint filed by BJP MP Subramanian Swamy in 2013.

Swamy had accused Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and others of conspiring to cheat and misappropriate funds, with Young Indian Pvt Ltd paying only Rs 50 lakh to obtain the right to recover Rs 90.25 crore that Associate Journals Ltd owed to the Congress. On December 19, 2015, the Gandhi mother-son duo got bail on furnishing a personal bond of Rs.50,000 each and a surety after the court ruled out apprehension that they will flee the country.