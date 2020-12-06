Mysterious Disease In Andhra Pradesh Affects Over 290, 1 Dead

An unknown disease has begun spreading in Eluru in Andhra Pradesh's West Godavari district affecting nearly 300 people including women and children. Reportedly, people from the area suddenly started becoming unconscious after suffering from headaches, vomiting, giddiness and epilepsy-like symptoms.

Nothing has yet been established as to what caused the people to become lose consciousness while suffering from symptoms of fits and nausea.

The mysterious disease claimed the life of a 45-year-old man who was admitted to the government general hospital in Vijayawada on Sunday morning with symptoms of nausea and epilepsy, died in the evening.

Although, majority of the people had recovered within a few minutes, at least seven were shifted to the government hospital on for better treatment and a special teams of doctors was rushed to Eluru to treat the victims while a house-to-house survey is said to be undertaken to identify prospective patients.

According to news agency PTI, medical and health officials in West Godavari district said more than 140 out of the 292 people who fell sick, have returned home after treatment in the hospital while the condition of others was stable.

CM to visit on Monday

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has scheduled a visit to Eluru on Monday to visit the patients in the GGH and later hold a review meeting with the West Godavari district officials.

However, terming it as a health emergency, caused due to "contaminated drinking water", Telugu Desam Party (TDP) General Secretary Nara Lokesh alleged that the YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh is neglecting public health in the area and was trying to cover up by discharging patients in a hurry. Also, TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu has demanded a full-fledged inquiry into the disease outbreak and declaration of health emergency in Eluru city.

Deputy Chief Minister A K K Srinivas (Nani), who also represents Eluru, said the tests established that water contamination was not the cause of the mysterious disease. He said most of the victims have recovered and the medical teams are attending every patient.

BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao said that he has spoken to AIIMS Delhi Director Randeep Guleria and other experts over the unknown disease and also connected them to the West Godavari district medical officials. After talking to the experts, the BJP MP stated that poisonous organic substances could be the most likely cause of the disease. Rao also spoke to the state Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney and said a five-member team of doctors from AIIMS Mangalagiri was visiting Eluru to treat the patients.

(With inputs from Agencies)

