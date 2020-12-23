On Kisan Diwas, Ex-PM Charan Singh's Grandson Denied Nod To Visit Samadhi Owing To Covid

The Delhi Police has denied permission to the Rashtriya Lok Dal to pay tributes to former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh on his 118th birth anniversary at central Delhi's Kisan Ghat area citing COVID-19 guidelines. Sharing the notice by Delhi Police, late Chaudhary Charan Singh's grandson Jayant Chaudhary, who is national vice president of RLD, said that he has been stopped citing ongoing COVID-19 situation. Kisan Diwas is celebrated on Chaudhary Charan Singh, the 5th Prime Minister of India's birthday.

The birth anniversary of the former Prime Minister is on Wednesday. In a letter written to the RLD, police said their request to pay tribute at Kisan Ghat on Wednesday from 7.30 am to 10.30 am onwards has been considered and rejected due to the present COVID-19 outbreak and as per the guidelines issued by the central government for lockdown and law and order and traffic reasons.

इस पत्र के जवाब में मोदी पुलिस ने जवाब दिया है के corona और ट्रैफ़िक का ख़तरा है! कल मुझे किसान घाट पहुँचने से रोक के दिखा दें! pic.twitter.com/wbRU3Yc8RS — Jayant Chaudhary (@jayantrld) December 22, 2020

Farmers' stir

As farmers' agitation against three farm laws entered its 28th day, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that he is hopeful that protesting unions would soon complete their internal discussions and resume talks with the government to resolve the crisis. He met two more farmers' bodies from Delhi and Uttar Pradesh that extended support to the legislations.

"Representatives of different farmers' bodies had come to say that the laws are good and are in the interest of farmers. They had come to urge the government not make any amendments to the laws," Tomar said after meeting the two groups. "I am hopeful they (protesting farmers' unions) will soon complete their internal discussions and come forward for talks. We will be able to find a solution successfully," the minister said.

Agriculture Ministry had written to the protesting groups on Sunday, urging them to specify their concerns on the government's proposal and finalise a date for the next round of talks to end the protests. At least five rounds of formal talks have failed to break the deadlock as the agitating unions have not agreed to anything less than repeal of the laws. The protesting groups have maintained that the new laws will eliminate the safety net of the minimum support price (MSP), do away with the mandi (wholesale market) system and leave them at the mercy of big corporates. The government has been saying that these apprehensions are misplaced.

