'Only Trump Is Left': Owaisi Mocks BJP's Campaign For GHMC As Amit Shah Visits Hyderabad

As the top BJP leaders including Home Minister Amit Shah and UP CM Yogi Adityanath are campaigning for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Elections (GHMC) scheduled on December 1, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has taunted that BJP should have called Donald Trump too. While BJP president JP Nadda and Yogi have already held rallies in Hyderbad, Shah will address a poll rally later in the day.

Owaisi said, "It doesn't look like Hyderabad election, it's as if we were electing a PM in place of Narendra Modi. I was at a rally in Karwan and said that everyone has been called here, a child said they should've called Trump too. He was right, only Trump is left." Owaisi also asked if Yogi has taken a contract of renaming every place and asserted that Hyderabad will not be renamed to Bhagyanagar as pitched by Yogi Adityanath and said that MIM in the Old City is not afraid of BJP's threat.

Owaisi's remark came after Yogi addressed a rally in Hyderabad and ahead of Home Minister Amit Shah's campaign rally. Earlier, Owaisi had said that the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) election is a fight between "Hyderabad and Bhagyanagar".

Amit Shah in Hyderabad

Addressing a roadshow on Saturday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reignited the debate about renaming Hyderabad as 'Bhagyanagar'. Stressing that Bhagyanagar is not a communal name, he opined that it symbolizes 'development'. BJP national President JP Nadda in his rally on Friday highlighted the Modi government's efforts to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic and also accused the ruling TRS government of widespread corruption. Nadda also responded to the repeated digs by TRS leaders on high-profile leaders visiting Hyderabad to campaign for the BJP. Nadda had said, "Prior to my visit, they (TRS) were saying that for a street election, a national leader is coming. Now you understand their mentality. It is the disrespect of the electorate of Hyderabad. In a democracy, is Hyderabad a street?"

Now, Amit Shah will address poll rally on Saturday:

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections

The Telangana State Election Commission (TSEC) announced that 150 GHMC divisions will go to polls on December 1 and the counting of votes will be done on December 4. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, the polling time has been extended by one hour, i.e., from 7 am to 6 pm. The current term of the GHMC council ends in February 2021 and in the 2016 elections, AIMIM won 44 seats, TRS won 99. BJP won 4 seats, Congress won 2 and TDP won one seat.

