Oppn Walks Out Of Kerala Assembly; Demands Minister V Sivankutty Quit Over 2015 Vandalism

The Opposition staged a walkout on Thursday from the Kerala Assembly and boycotted the session after demanding the resignation of Education Minister V Sivankutty. This latest development comes after the Supreme Court (SC) earlier dismissed the state government's plea to withdraw cases against Sivankutty and other CPI(M) leaders in the 2015 Kerala Assembly Vandalism case. The top court had also said that all the accused MLAs including the state Education Minister must face trials.

A two-judge bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Chandrachud and comprising of Justice MR Shah in its judgement stated: 'There is no immunity/privilege that protects legislators from criminal law." Meanwhile, the Opposition members also shouted slogans in the Assembly premises demanding Sivankutty's resignation.

Earlier the Opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) had given the notice to move an adjournment motion that was dismissed by Speaker MB Rajesh after CM Pinarayi Vijayan's reply in the House, in which he attempted to defend Sivankutty.

Oppn stages walkout from Kerala Assembly

While stating that the accused V Sivankutty should resign, Opposition leader VD Satheesan said that the Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday in the Assembly made a speech challenging the SC order. Speaking further, the leader of Opposition said, "on one side he is saying he will abide by the decision and on another hand like a lawyer he is arguing and supporting those MLAs, who destroyed public property."

Remarking that the LDF government has brought shame to Kerala nationally, Satheesan said that the current Education Minister Sivankutty acted like a goon in the Assembly during the ruckus. Declaring that the Kerala Education Minister should step down, Satheeshan lead the Opposition out of the Kerala Assembly.

