Opposition Targets Centre Over Report That Claims 'Pegasus Purchased By Modi Govt In 2017'

As the Supreme Court panel probes into the Pegasus snooping, US newspaper New York Times (NYT) on Friday, claimed that Centre had finalised a deal with the Israeli government regarding the sale of Pegasus in 2017. In the report, NYT alleged that India and Israel 'had agreed on $2 Billion weapons/intelligence package sale with Pegasus and a missile system as the centerpieces' when PM Modi met Netanyahu in Israel. The report also details the rise of NSO - the Israeli company which created Pegasus, and its client nations.

The report claims, "For decades, India had maintained a policy of what it called “commitment to the Palestinian cause,” and relations with Israel were frosty. The Modi visit, however, was notably cordial, complete with a carefully staged moment of him and Prime Minister Netanyahu walking together barefoot on a local beach. They had reason for the warm feelings. Their countries had agreed on the sale of a package of sophisticated weapons and intelligence gear worth roughly $2 billion — with Pegasus and a missile system as the centerpieces".

It added, "Months later, Netanyahu made a rare state visit to India. And in June 2019, India voted in support of Israel at the U.N.’s Economic and Social Council to deny observer status to a Palestinian human rights organization, a first for the nation". The report alleged that with the Israeli government’s oversight, NSO had knit together a 'rising generation of right-wing leaders worldwide'. Other client nations mentioned in the report are Mexico, Hungary, Poland, UAE, Saudi Arabia.

Pulling up the Centre over the report, ex-Congress chief Rahul Gandhi termed the spying a 'treason'. He claimed that the Centre allegedly spied on govt functionaries, opposition leaders, armed forces, judiciary with targetted phone tappings. Echoing similar sentiments, TMC MP Mahua Moitra called the Pegasus purchase 'part of larger quid pro quo'.

Modi Govt bought Pegasus to spy on our primary democratic institutions, politicians and public. Govt functionaries, opposition leaders, armed forces, judiciary all were targeted by these phone tappings. This is treason.



Modi Govt has committed treason. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 29, 2022

NYTimes’ in depth investigation into Pegasus talks of how India purchased this tech as part of larger quid pro quo pic.twitter.com/5qWRoVmmMs — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) January 29, 2022

The Indian govt bought Israeli spyware #Pegasus in 2017 as part of a $2 Billion weapons package, reports @nytimes. This is irrefutable proof that the BJP govt used military grade spyware to snoop on the citizens of India, including @RahulGandhi. There must be accountability! — Dr. Shama Mohamed (@drshamamohd) January 29, 2022

Similarly, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said, "New York Times has blown the lid off Pegasus issue. We were not allowed to speak on the issue in Parliament. We are being spied on, BJP leaders are being spied upon". BJP MP Subramanian Swamy also urged Centre to rebut the allegations which had 'Watergate-like' consequences.

Modi government must rebut New York Times revelations today that It did indeed subscribe by payment from tax payers money of ₹ 300 crores to spyware Pegasus sold by Israeli NSO company. This implies prima facie our Govt misled Supreme Court and Parliament. Watergate ? — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) January 29, 2022

What is the Pegasus snoopgate?

In July, a report by sixteen media houses claimed that 300 verified Indian mobile telephone numbers were allegedly spied upon using Israeli surveillance technology firm Pegasus - which only has 36 vetted governments as its clients. As per a 'leaked' database, numbers of those allegedly spied upon include over 40 journalists, three major opposition figures, one constitutional authority, two serving cabinet ministers, current and former heads, and officials of security organizations and businessmen. The target also includes the eight activists currently accused of the Bhima Koregaon case. The report claimed that the leaked numbers mainly belong to ten countries - India, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Hungary, Kazakhstan, Mexico, Morocco, Rwanda, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. Supreme Court has constituted a technical committee to probe into the spying allegations.