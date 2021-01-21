Opposition UDF Stages Walkout After Kerala Assembly Rejects Motion To Remove Speaker

The Kerala assembly on Thursday rejected the resolution moved by the opposition (UDF) to remove Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan. The opposition staged a walkout after the resolution, moved by UDF MLA M Ummer, was rejected. The speaker called it an immature move to bring a resolution against him based on media speculations. Though the ruling Left front initially objected to the resolution citing technical reasons, the House later decided to discuss the matter. Before the discussion began, the speaker left the dias and deputy speaker P Sasi carried forward the assembly proceedings.

"If needed, as Speaker, I could have rejected the resolution but I allowed it as dissent should also be accepted in a democracy. I welcome this discussion, particularly, at a time in our country where any dissent is not allowed. For the first time in the country, the Opposition brought a resolution to remove Speaker based on media speculation. The Opposition and its leaders are really immature to move such resolution," he said.

The opposition and the ruling party MLAs lashed out at each other. Backing the resolution against the speaker, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala said: "P Sreeramakrishnan will be the first person to hold the chair of a Speaker in the state's history who is tainted for his association with smugglers. The Assembly is the temple of democracy and against no speaker, such charges like the association with gold smugglers have come out."

Kerala CM responds

Responding to the opposition, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan accused the investigating agencies of deliberately trying to depict the speaker in poor light, while also maintaining that the move to remove speaker exposes how "pauper" the opposition is when it comes to introducing a resolution.

"The 164 statements given by gold smuggling accused in court has not come out yet. From all these months, the investigation agency was questioning this accused. How can 164 statements given by such an accused be trusted? The investigation agencies are deliberately trying to depict the Kerala Assembly speaker in poor light. This practice is wrong and it is unfortunate that the Opposition supporting it," he said.

Supporting the resolution, the lone BJP MLA O Rajagopal said, "the Speaker should be a role model for all 140 members in Kerala Assembly. But here the Speaker is accused of his association with smugglers, which is unfortunate. It is the duty of those who hold public office to keep a distance from those who are involved in anti-national activities, instead here they are helping them."

After Sreeramakrishnan gave his reply the UDF led by Ramesh Chennithala staged a walkout from the assembly. Following this, the deputy speaker who was on the chair rejected the motion.

(With ANI inputs)

