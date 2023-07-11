'Opposition Unity For India Okay But Leave J&K To Us': Omar Abdullah To Reveal Cards Later

National Conference Vice President and Former J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday dropped a hint regarding ‘not’ having Opposition Unity in Jammu and Kashmir during the upcoming Parliamentary polls. Although Omar Abdullah said that they will not reveal their cards till later, he did make some politically tantalising remarks.

“National Conference has been invited and Farooq Abdullah has said that we will be taking part in it. Who it'll be from NC will be decided soon. Why should we (come in alliance with PDP)? Attending a single meeting means things will happen like that?” Omar asked. He went on to say that a strategy is being developed to tackle the BJP at the national level "but leave it to us how it will be done at state level".

“We won’t be opening our cards, we will keep them with us till the very last and will open when needed,” Omar added.

Omar Abdullah has blown hot and cold on the topic of Opposition unity in recent months. He had earlier also opined that there was no point in joining the Opposition's unity meeting in Patna, but then went nonetheless. It is also interesting that he has spoken out against the PDP now, though the NC and PDP were together during their time as the 'Gupkar Alliance'.

Omar accuses Centre of delaying J&K polls

Omar Abdullah has also blamed the Union Government for not holding assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir and resorting to 'delaying tactics'. He said, "The Election Commission of India has said clearly that they need a signal from the Government of India that the situation is good to hold elections in Jammu and Kashmir. Even the Election Commissioner has accepted that there is a vacuum that needs to be filled which clearly shows that they aren't getting a go ahead from the Government for holding assembly polls.”

Taking a dig at BJP’s criticism of parivaarvad (nepotism & dynasty politics), Omar Abdullah, the son of former J&K CM Farooq Abdullah and grandson of former J&K PM (now defunct) Sheikh Abdullah, added, “Let people decide if they want Baap, Beta, Beti or Damad, Pauta or Pauti.''

Abdullah scoffs at BJP's seat target

Omar Abdullah hit out at Bharatiya Janata Party for making claims of getting 50-plus seats in assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, which now has 90 seats after delimitation.

“They won’t even cross the 10 seats mark if elections are held today. They may make many claims, but the reality will be decided by people when elections are held. BJP is behaving like a cricket team which claims to be champion when out of ground but never dares to face others inside the ground,” he said.

Omar Abdullah also said that claims are being made outside the country that there is democracy in the country but this doesn’t apply to Jammu and Kashmir. He stated, "Democracy is working in Delhi and the rest of India but not in Jammu & Kashmir.