COVID-19 Crisis: Opposition Urges CEC To Take Informed Decision On Conducting Bihar Polls

On Friday, opposition parties including RJD, Congress, RLSP and HAM wrote to Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora urging him to reassess conducting the upcoming Bihar Assembly polls. Contending that the COVID-19 situation in Bihar is “rapidly worsening”, the parties called for an informed decision regarding holding the elections. They requested the CEC to evolve a mechanism that protects the health of democracy as well as that of people.

Opposition parties including Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal, Hindustani Awam Morcha, Rashtriya Lok Samta Party, and Loktantrik Janata Dal write to Chief Election Commissioner, ECI appealing to ensure 'substantial public participation & level playing field in 2020 Bihar polls'. pic.twitter.com/nwww8DjyYy — ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2020

Pointing out that the COVID-19 pandemic has affected Bihar badly, the political parties highlighted the existence of 89 containment zones in Patna and lockdown being re-imposed in 16 districts of the state. Currently, there are 21,764 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in Bihar out of which 14,018 patients have been discharged while 197 fatalities have been reported. Moreover, they claimed that there are many more infected people who haven't been tested. According to them, there was a possibility of Bihar having more than a million novel coronavirus cases by October-November, when the election is scheduled to take place.

Opposition slams virtual election campaign

While acknowledging that the people of Bihar were "eagerly waiting" to get rid of a government formed against the mandate, the political parties such as Congress and RJD questioned how the Election Commission of India planned to ensure the physical distancing of at least two yards during the voting process. Moreover, they expressed apprehension that the entire poll exercise can become a super spreader event. Thereafter, they mentioned that the ruling parties had advocated prohibiting traditional election campaign methods and stressed on a virtual campaign through digital media.

Citing that only 34% of people own a smartphone, the political parties contended it would be a "travesty of unpardonable proportion" to allow a campaign mode which is exclusionary by design. Moreover, they observed that the ECI had not fixed the expenditure limit for the virtual political campaign. Noting that it was the constitutional mandate of the ECI to ensure a level-playing field to all political parties and free and equal participation of voters, they affirmed that conducting elections as a mere formality would be a travesty of the democratic process. For instance, the opposition reckoned that lower voter turnout shall have a damaging impact on democracy.

