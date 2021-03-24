OPS Makes U-turn On Sasikala 4 Yrs After Revolt; Ready To Consider Her Re-entry In AIADMK

4 years after he revolted against VK Sasikala, Tamil Nadu Deputy CM O Panneerselvam made a U-turn by hinting at the possibility of re-inducting her in AIADMK. This assumes significance as the aide of the late J Jayalalithaa had stepped aside from politics three weeks ago. In an interview with a Tamil news channel on Tuesday, the AIADMK coordinator stated that he was ready to reconsider his stance on Sasikala's re-entry provided that she accepted the "internal democracy" in the party. According to him, this decision would be taken on the grounds of "humanity" as she had been with Jayalalithaa for many decades.

Maintaining that he did not suspect the expelled AIADMK general secretary of having a role in Jayalalithaa's death, Panneerselvam claimed that he suggested the formation of an inquiry commission so that she is cleared of all charges. This is a clear departure from his earlier stance where he casts doubts over the ex-AIADMK supremo's demise and claimed that Sasikala did not allow him to meet her when she was hospitalized. Coming days ahead of the TN Assembly polls, the Deputy CM's intervention is perceived as a rebuff to E Palaniswami who refused to approve an alliance with the TTV Dhinakaran-led AMMK.

Electoral considerations might also have played a role as both Panneerselvam and Sasikala belong to the Thevar community which is a crucial votebank for AIADMK. The polling for the Assembly election will be conducted on April 6 whereas the election results shall be declared on May 2. AIAMDK is leading the alliance in the TN with allies PMK and BJP contesting 23 and 20 seats respectively.

Political scenario in TN

In a significant political milestone in TN politics, AIADMK returned to power in 2016 under the leadership of Jayalalithaa for a successive term. In the 234-member Assembly, AIADMK won a whopping 135 seats in contrast to DMK whose candidates could win from 98 constituencies. However, Jayalalithaa's untimely demise on December 5, 2016, led to a vacuum in her party which was initially filled by O Panneerselvam. But, her close confidante VK Sasikala was elected as the General Secretary of the party and sought to take over as the CM of the state in February 2017.

While Panneerselvam resigned from his post and backed her candidature, he subsequently rebelled against her. After the Supreme Court convicted Sasikala in the disproportionate assets case, her camp picked E Palaniswami as his replacement. On August 21, 2017, AIADMK factions led by the CM and Panneerselvam merged and paved way for the removal of Sasikala from the party. Thereafter, her nephew TTV Dhinakaran formed the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam. While the Tamil Nadu CM has categorically ruled out the re-induction of Sasikala into AIADMK, DMK president MK Stalin has repeatedly reminded EPS that he owes his position to her.