Ordinance Row: Congress Ditches AAP After Kejriwal's Support On Parliament Boycott Drama

In a massive setback to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi, the Congress party has decided to not support the Arvind Kejriwal-led party in Rajya Sabha against the ordinance passed by the BJP-led central government on control of services in the national capital.

Congress’ decision to not extend its support to AAP in the Upper House of Parliament came after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asked all the Opposition parties to unite and support his government against the Centre’s ordinance.

Meanwhile, it is important to note that almost all the Opposition parties, including West Bengal Chief Minister-led Trinamool Congress (TMC), AAP and Congress, showcased their unity against the BJP-led central government on May 29 by boycotting the inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

While other political parties are trying to unite against the BJP ahead of the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha polls, this move of the Congress party is speculated to make AAP rethink its decision of banking on the Congress party’s support against the ordinance.

Will AAP win against Centre?

Soon after the BJP government at the Centre brought an ordinance in the Parliament to gain control over the services of the national capital following the apex court’s order, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal decided to gain support from other political parties of the nation in the Rajya Sabha.

In his efforts to gather support against the Centre’s ordinance, Kejriwal along with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, AAP MP Raghav Chadha and other AAP leaders met NCP chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai. Following the meeting, the AAP convenor said, “Pawar has assured us that the NCP will support us in defeating the Rajya Sabha bill to replace the Centre's ordinance against the Delhi government. We are also trying to gather support from all non-BJP parties.”

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee also extended her party’s support to Kejriwal after the AAP leader met her on May 23 in Kolkata. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had also announced his support for Kejriwal in his fight against the Centre.

AAP vs Centre

The central government on May 19 promulgated an ordinance in Parliament to gain authority on the transfer of bureaucratic officers from the elected government of the national capital after the Supreme Court in its May 11 judgment gave control over executive services in Delhi to the elected government. Earlier the transfer and postings of all officers of the Delhi government were under the executive control of the Lieutenant Governor.