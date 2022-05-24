'Others May Be Taking More Than 1%': BJP On Punjab CM Sacking Own Minister For Corruption

In a rare development on Tuesday as Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann sacked the state's Health Minister Vijay Singla over corruption allegations against him, the BJP has aired its opinion. CM Mann's office had alleged that Vijay Singla demanded a 1% commission from officials for all department contracts. The CMO said that “concrete evidence” had been found against the minister.

Following Vijay Singla’s dismissal by Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, BJP leader Fatehjang Singh Bajwa said, “I welcome the decision. Vijay Singla has been dismissed for asking 1% commission. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann can see only 1%.” “Is this an eye-wash to show people that an action is taken? Will criminal procedure take place or will he be punished? If Punjab government takes an action, other ministers will learn,” Bajwa further added.

BJP leader Fatehjang Singh Bajwa further said, “AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal stated that the party has ended corruption. So for this case, legal procedures should be adopted. Other ministers might be asking for more than 1% commission from officials for contracts”

Punjab CM sacks health minister Vijay Singla over corruption allegations

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday sacked the state's Health Minister Vijay Singla over corruption allegations against him. Singla is a first-time MLA who defeated Congress candidate and singer Sidhu Moosewala from the Mansa seat by 63,323 votes in the recently concluded Assembly polls. Releasing a video message, Mann stated that Singh had demanded a 1% commission from officials for contracts. Action was taken against Singla after concrete evidence was uncovered in this regard.

Bhagwant Mann stated, "Arvind Kejriwal had told me, 'Bhagwant, I can't tolerate dishonesty, bribe and corruption worth 1 paise'. Then, I gave him my word that this won't happen. Our party was born out of agitation against corruption. We will not spare even our own. A case was brought to my notice alleging that a Minister in my government demands 1% commission on every tender. I took this case very seriously. Only I know about this case. Neither the opposition parties nor the media know about this case."

"If I wanted to, I could have scuttled the case. But I would have deceived my conscience and the trust of lakhs of people who voted for me. That's why I am taking strict action against this Minister and sacking him from the Council of Ministers. I have given instructions to the police to register a case against him. The name of the Minister is Dr. Vijay Singla. He is my Health Minister. He indulged in malpractices in his department. He has accepted his guilt as well," he added.