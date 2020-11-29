Owaisi Backs Farmers' Protest Against Farm Laws, Urges PM To Personally Initiate Talks

Speaking to the media on Sunday, AIMIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi backed the farmers' protest against the three agrarian laws cleared by the Parliament. Maintaining that their demands are justified, he urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to invite the farmers' unions for talks. While the Centre has indicated that a high-level ministerial committee will interact with the farmers, Owaisi opined that the PM must himself talk to them.

He also lamented that the farmers were initially prevented from staging a protest in the national capital. Moreover, the AIMIM president slammed the Union government of delaying the initiation of a dialogue with the farmers. Several farmers' unions have demanded the repeal of The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Read: Farmers Haven't Fully Understood Farm Laws & Its Potential To Increase Income: NITI Aayog

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi remarked, "The farmers’ protest is absolutely genuine. Their demands are justified. We hope that the Prime Minister of the country will invite them for talks. The PM should himself talk to them. They are saying a very important thing. When farmers come to Delhi in such large numbers, you do not let them protest. If the Union Home Minster can come to campaign for the municipal election in Hyderabad, why can’t farmers protest in Delhi? You will not talk to the farmers who put food on our plates? The PM should show a big heart."

Read: New Farm Laws Have Begun Mitigating Farmers' Problems In Short Span Of Time: PM Modi

Farmers' unions reject the offer for talks

Earlier in the day, farmers' unions rejected Union Minister Amit Shah's offer of the Centre initiating talks with them before the scheduled meeting on December 3. Addressing a press conference at the Singhu border, Surjeet Singh Phul - the State president of BKU Krantikari (Punjab) dubbed the pre-condition for the talks as an "insult" to the farmers. He ruled out the possibility of farmers moving to the Nirankari Samagam Ground in Burari, alleging that it is an "open jail".

Furthermore, he announced that the protesting farmers shall block five entry points to Delhi. On this occasion, the farmers' leader made it clear that no political party will be allowed to speak on their platform. He also stressed that they were prepared for a long stir with ration lasting for four months.

Read: Keep Farm Laws In 'abeyance' To Facilitate Discussion: Veerappa Moily To Govt