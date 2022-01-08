Owaisi Breaks Silence On PM Modi's Security Breach; Appeals 'don't Drag Sikhs Into Row'

While the Congress party dubbed PM Modi's security breach in Punjab a "drama", AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi acknowledged the seriousness of this incident. Speaking to the media on Friday, he contended that this matter pertained to the Special Protection Group tasked with protecting the PM and the Charanjit Singh Channi-led Punjab government. At the same time, he condemned the purported attempts on social media to cast aspersions on the Sikh community.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi remarked, "The PM's security was indeed breached. I strongly condemn hatred being spread against Sikhs on social media after the security breach that we will make you relive 1984 (anti-Sikh riots). This matter pertains to the SPG and the state government. Why are you dragging Sikhs into all this? I also condemn this."

Barrister @asadowaisi spoke to media after the launch of a study on data on Muslims in Uttar Pradesh https://t.co/cgzQ8bLEBa — AIMIM (@aimim_national) January 7, 2022

Security lapses during PM Modi's Punjab visit

In a massive controversy ahead of the Punjab polls, PM Modi was forced to skip the Ferozepur rally on Wednesday as his security was compromised after arriving in the state. The problem started when the PM decided to travel to the National Martyrs Memorial at Hussainwala by road instead of the air route due to poor weather. According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, a major lapse was observed in the PM's security as his convoy was stuck for 15-20 minutes around 30 km from the destination due to a road blockade.

On account of additional security not being deployed by the Punjab government as a part of the contingency plan, the MHA added that PM Modi headed back to the Bathinda Airport. Moreover, it sought a detailed report from the Congress government in Punjab and demanded strict action. On the other hand, Charanjit Singh Channi claimed that the state government had no information of PM Modi's route change. Downplaying the 'security breach' charge, he affirmed that there was 'absolutely no threat' to the Prime Minister.