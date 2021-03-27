Last Updated:

Owaisi Doubts PM's 1971 'satyagraha'; Asks 'Why Term Hyderabadi Bengalis As Bangladeshis?'

Countering PM Modi's 'satyagraha for Bangladesh's liberation', Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday asked PM Modi why he referred to Hyderabadi Bengalis as termites

Suchitra Karthikeyan
Assaduddin Owaisi

Countering PM Modi's 'satyagraha for Bengal's liberation', AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday asked PM Modi why he referred to Bengalis in Hyderabad as 'termites', while campaigning for Hyderabad civic polls. Owaisi also slammed Mamata Banerjee for referring to herself as a 'Hindu Brahmin', asking 'where will Muslims go?. Polling is underway on 30 seats in Bengal across five districts - Bankura, Purulia, Jhargram, West Medinipur and East Medinipur where 191 candidates are in poll fray.

Owaisi: "Why call Hyderabadi-Bengalis termites?"

"If you did Satyagraha for Bangladesh, then why do you call them termites?  Why are you abusing us then? When the Hyderabad elections were held, they called the people of Bengal living in Hyderabad 'Bangladeshi'," said Owaisi adding, "Narendra Modi calls himself Hindu Nationalist, Mamata calls herself Hindu Brahmin. Then tell me where will we go?".

Dog-fight over Hyderabad civic polls

Owaisi, TRS, and BJP had entered into a dirty political campaign to win the 150-city civic polls in Hyderabad. BJP hit out at CM KCR's TRS and Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM over the issue of illegal immigrants, claiming that the "unholy alliance" of both parties support the cause of illegal immigrants and that indicates "what their political identity" thrives on. TRS has said 'BJP is communalising the political campaign', appalled at Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar's 'surgical strike plan into Hyderabad'.  Kumar had claimed that 40,000 Rohingyas were enrolled as voters in Hyderabad with the support of AIMIM. While TRS-AIMIM retained control of the municipality, BJP rose from 4 to 48 seats.

PM Modi recounts his 'satyagraha' for Bangladesh liberation

On Friday, PM Modi recounted his own contribution to the nation's freedom struggle, while addressing the National Day program as its chief guest in National parade Ground, Dhaka. Lauding the Indian Army martyrs' sacrifice, he recounted how he had been arrested in India while staging a satyagraha in solidarity with Bangladesh's liberation. Friday marked the 50th anniversary of the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War, which resulted in the formation of Bangladesh from Pakistan.

"One of the first movements of my life to join the struggle for the independence of Bangladesh. I and my partners had done a Satyagraha in support of freedom of Bangladesh and was even sent into jail. The atrocities forced by the Pakistan Army disturbed all of us internally and moved us," said PM Modi. While several Congress leaders had questioned PM Modi's claim, BJP countered with the citation presented to late PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee government by the Bangladesh govt, recognising his efforts for its liberation. 

