Owaisi Highlights Similarities Between Ashoka & Mughals After BJP Calls Latter 'attackers'

Amid the Gyanvapi row, All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi has now compared emperor Ashoka to Mughals. Drawing a parallel between Ashoka and kings from the Mughal dynasty, Owaisi asked what the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) think of the emperor. Furthermore, Owaisi went on to question the history of other Indian rulers and claimed that the ruling government is targeting Muslims.

Asaduddin Owaisi compared emperor Ashoka to Mughals and said that the Indian emperor of the Maurya Dynasty had also “massacred people”. Further speaking on the topic, Owaisi stated that ruler Pushyamitra had demolished Baudh temples in the past and asked why it was not being talked about. “Ashoka also massacred lakhs of people. I want to ask the RSS what do they think of him,” Owaisi said in a speech as quoted by ANI.

“Pushyamitra destroyed Baudh temples but they will not talk about it. They only want to go and look under the Taj Mahal,” Owaisi further said. He further took a jibe at the Hindu side claiming that temples were destroyed to make monuments like the Taj Mahal and the Qutub Minar, by saying that he could also make similar claims. “I can also claim that there is a mosque under PM's home, I want it excavated,” he added.

Earlier, Owaisi had also compared the Gyanvapi row with the Babri Masjid issue and stated that the Places of Worship Act 1991 barred the alteration in any religious places, be it a mosque or a temple, that existed before August 15, 1947.

'Muslims should accept Aurangzeb was an Attacker': BJP's Kavinder Gupta

Owaisi’ comments came amid debate over Bhartiya Janata Party’s claims that Mughal emperors were “attackers”. Earlier last week, former Deputy Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir and BJP leader Kavinder Gupta stated that the Muslim community must accept that Aurangzeb was an attacker.

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, he stated that the Mughal emperors came to India, demolished multiple temples, and built mosques in thousands of places. The ex-J&K Deputy CM also backed claims that signs of Sanatan culture were found inside the Gyanvapi Mosque premises and said that the “reality needs to be accepted by everyone in order to maintain brotherhood”.

(With ANI inputs)

Image: PTI