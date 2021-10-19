All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi has yet again attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a series of issues. Addressing a rally in Hyderabad, Owaisi said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi never speaks on two things - fuel price hike and Chinese intrusion into the Indian territory. Owaisi's criticism of the Modi administration comes at a time when several other opposition parties have raised similar issues.

"I want to tell the Prime Minister that he never speaks on two things. First of all, petrol costs Rs 100 and diesel costs Rs 70. The prices have skyrocketed and India's Prime Minister doesn't say anything about it. The Prime Minister says not to worry," said Asaduddin Owaisi

#WATCH | PM Modi never speaks on 2 things -- rise in petrol and diesel prices & China sitting in our territory in Ladakh. PM is afraid of speaking on China. Our 9 soldiers died (in J&K) & on Oct 24 India-Pakistan T20 match will happen: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, in Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/Q0AabFZ0BU — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2021

Owaisi slams Prime Minister Narendra Modi over Chinese intrusion

On the issue of the Chinese intrusion, Owaisi launched a scathing attack on PM Modi and asserted that the Chinese have infiltrated India. He added that the Narendra Modi-led administration is not doing anything to tackle the Chinese issue. He claimed that the Chinese have entered Ladakh, Uttarakhand and Arunachal Pradesh.

"The Chinese have entered our country and PM Modi is not doing anything about it. When Pakistan carried out the Pulwama attack, Modi said that we will enter Pakistan and kill them. We said do it. But now when the Chinese have entered, they are not doing anything about it. The Chinese are present in Demchok, Depsang and Hot Springs. In Uttarakhand, the Chinese freely enter India and even in Arunachal Pradesh, they enter. The PM is not doing anything," Owaisi added

'PM is afraid to speak about China; Pakistan is playing T20 in Kashmir'

Questioning Prime Minister Modi's silence over the issue, Owaisi further claimed that PM Modi is afraid to speak about China. In a vile dig, Owaisi said that the Prime Minister does not even add 'Cheene (sugar) in his tea' as he is scared. Further, Owaisi slammed the Prime Minister over the recent encounters in Jammu and Kashmir where nine Indian Army soldiers were martyred. Amid this, Owaisi has spoke about against the scheduled India-Pakistan T20 match and also raked up the violence in Kashmir. During his address, Owaisi also hit out at Union Home Minister Amit Shah and alleged failure of intelligence in the valley.

"Our nine brave soldiers were killed and on October 24, India and Pakistan will play T20. Once Modi Ji had said that soldiers are dying and Manmohan Singh's government is serving biryani. Now, nine soldiers have died and you will play T20. Pakistan is playing T20 in Kashmir with Indian lives," said Owaisi "Innocent labourers from Bihar were killed by terrorists and targeted killings are taking place. What is Intelligence Bureau and Amit Shah doing? What is the intelligence doing in Kashmir? Weapons are being brought in and you will play a match. Pakistani terrorists are coming and what sort of a ceasefire is it where drones drop weapons. They claimed after the abrogation of Article 370, everything will be fine. Nothing is fine and targeted killings are taking place in Kashmir. This is a failure of the Modi government and it is responsible for what is happening in Kashmir. The Modi government has no policy against terrorism," Owaisi added

Earlier too, Owaisi lashed out at the BJP and questioned its decision to schedule the NSA-level talks with Pakistan even as targeted killings by Pakistan-backed terrorists continue in Kashmir. Speaking to ANI, the AIMIM chief had accused the BJP of having 'no stable foreign policy' and remarked that if targeted killings in J&K were not put to an end immediately, they would be replicated across the country. In addition, he had also claimed that a new status quo had been created in Line of Actual Control (LAC)