Owaisi Lashes Out At RSS Chief's Muslim Lynching Remark: 'This Hatred A Hindutva Product'

Retorting to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's remarks on 'mob lynching', AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday, argued that 'this hatred is a product of Hindutva'. Tweeting names of mob lynching victims like Akhlaq, Pehlu, Rakbar, Alimuddin, he lamented that their perpetrators who did not know the difference between cow and buffalo, killed them based on their names. He added that 'Cowardice, violence and murder are an integral part of Godse's Hindutva thinking' and hence lynching Muslims was its result.

Owaisi: 'Lynchers' hate a product of Hindutva'

RSS के भागवत ने कहा "लिंचिंग करने वाले हिंदुत्व विरोधी"।इन अपराधियों को गाय और भैंस में फ़र्क़ नहीं पता होगा लेकिन क़त्ल करने के लिए जुनैद, अखलाक़, पहलू, रकबर, अलीमुद्दीन के नाम ही काफी थे।ये नफ़रत हिंदुत्व की देन है, इन मुजरिमों को हिंदुत्ववादी सरकार की पुश्त पनाही हासिल है। 1/3 — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) July 5, 2021

RSS: 'Muslim Mob lynchers against Hindutva'

On Sunday, speaking at a book launch at Ghaziabad, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat disowned mob lynchers terming them 'against Hindutva'. Asserting that such criminals should be brought to justice, Bhagwat also downplayed the mob-lynching problem saying 'cases are even made up these days, so can't really say what's right, what's wrong'. The RSS chief was speaking at the launch event of a book titled ‘The Meeting of Minds’ by Khwaja Ifteqar Ahmed - organised by RSS' Muslim wing 'Muslim Rashtriya Manch'.

"There are all types of people around. But because of these elements, an atmosphere of distrust and conflict has been created. That's why we say India is a Hindu Rashtra and cow is a holy animal and those indulging in lynching are going against Hindutva. They should be brought to justice in accordance with the law. But such cases are even made up these days, so can't really say what's right, what's wrong," said Bhagwat.

Propagating for Hindu-Muslim unity, he said, "We all are one so there is no need to fight. The DNA of all Indians is the same for the last 40,000 years. We all come from the same ancestors and it is scientifically proven and that it what unites us, and not politics. Some "intellectuals from minority" are under fear that Hindus will overpower them. Those who have come here have survived - this is a proven fact".