Owaisi Rebuts Shiv Sena's Claim Of 'breaking Non-BJP Votes'; Reminds 'You Made Modi, PM'

Bristling at Shiv Sena's allegations, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday, rebutted saying that the saffron party was 'morally corrupt'. Addressing a press conference in Hyderabad, Owaisi reminded that Sena was instrumental in PM Modi's first Lok Sabha victory. Predicting that Sena and BJP will reunite soon, he termed the saffron allies intellectually, morally corrupt with no shame.

Owaisi hits back at Sena

"Shiv Sena and BJP had once said AIMIM Owaisi should be stopped. In 2014, Shiv Sena help Modi become PM and they don't have any shame. They’re morally and intellectually corrupt. Shiv Sena will once again go and sit in BJP's lap soon," said Owaisi.

Sena: 'Owaisi breaking votes to win'

On Monday, Sena via its mouthpiece Saamana, alleged that Owaisi was breaking the anti-BJP votes to win some seats. Citing Owaisi's many provocative speeches, Sena alleged that Owaisi was in full campaign mode. The 403-seat UP assembly is up for grabs in February 2022, where both Sena and AIMIM are set to contest on 100 seats.

Sena cited that Owaisi had tried to woo the Muslim votes away from Mamata Banerjee, adding that Hindu-Muslim unity had prevailed. It added that in Bihar, Owaisi had played havoc with the Muslim votes making Tejashwi Yadav lose the election by a meager margin. Slamming AIMIM supporters for raising 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans in Kanpur, Sena claimed that the Indian Muslims did not consider him as their leader. It claimed that Owaisi was being used to bifurcate votes raising pro-Pakistan slogans by the BJP to win.

Owaisi's UP campaign

AIMIM has joined the 'Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha' led by Om Prakash Rajbhar. The alliance comprises of 9 parties - AIMIM, SBSP, Apna Dal (Krishna Patel), Rashtroday Party, Rashtriya Bhagidari Party, and Janta Kranti Party. Moreover, recently, Owaisi met with Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party chief Shivpal Yadav - ex-CM Akhilesh Yadav's uncle, hinting at an alliance. Shivpal Yadav is also mulling an alliance with his nephew and will share the stage for the celebration of Mulayam Singh Yadav's birthday on November 22.

Recently, AIMIM UP chief Shaukat Ali announced that the party will not field any candidate against gangster Mukhtar Ansari. Moreover, Owaisi's party itself has inducted mafia don-turned-politician Ateeq Ahmad, his wife Shaista Parveen and his lawyer in the presence of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. Addressing a press conference in Ayodhya, AIMIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi defended Ahmad's entry citing that several BJP lawmakers also faced serious criminal charges.