Owaisi Rejects Z-category Security Provided For Him; Tells Lok Sabha He Doesn't Fear Death

A day after an attack on his convoy in Uttar Pradesh, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi, speaking in Parliament, rejected Z-category security, asserting that he does not fear death.

In his address in Parliament, a furious Owaisi said, "I don't fear death. I don't want Z category security, I reject it; make me an 'A' category citizen." The Hyderabad MP was provided Z security by the Ministry of Home Affairs following an attack on him on Thursday.

I don't fear death. I don't want Z category security, I reject it; make me an 'A' category citizen. I'll not remain silent. Please do justice...charge them (shooters) with UAPA...appeal govt to end hate, radicalization: AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi over attack on his vehicle in UP pic.twitter.com/mYRBeot37u — ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2022

In his address, Owaisi also demanded that the shooters be charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and appealed to the government to end hate and radicalisation. Explaining why he rejected the security, Owaisi said, "By giving me a Z category, you are saying that my life has more premium than other people of India. That is why I said I don't want a Z category. I have not come here for security I have come here for justice".

'An act of terrorism', says Owaisi

Following his speech in the Parliament, the AIMIM chief spoke to ANI saying that the four bullets fired on him were an act of terrorism and should be dealt with under UAPA. "If UAPA can be used for making a speech, for posting comments on India losing a cricket match, why not for this genuine case wherein an attempt to kill him (a sitting MP) was made?", Owaisi questioned.

Confirming that Piyush Goyal assured of a reply on February 7, Owaisi said that there are more than just two people behind the attack. "They knew I would cross the toll plaza, they knew I was returning from Meerut. Definitely, there are many faces behind this and if UP Police and Modi government end their investigation on those two attackers, it would be unfair," he added.

Home Minister Amit Shah to provide detailed reply on February 7

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will present a detailed reply in Parliament on February 7 regarding the attack on Asadudding Owaisi's car on February 3. According to multiple media reports, Owaisi's car was attacked by 3-4 assailants near the Chhajarsi toll plaza while he was en route to Delhi after campaigning in Meerut's Kithaur. Union Minister Piyush Goyal informed that two attackers have been nabbed and investigations into the matter are going on.

On 7th February, Union Home Minister Amit Shah (in file pic) will give a detailed reply in Parliament on the incident of firing on AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi's car in Uttar Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/a8XvpoX0H2 — ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2022

(Image: PTI/ANI)