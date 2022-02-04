Centre Provides Asaduddin Owaisi With Z Category Security With Immediate Effect: Sources

In a big development, sources revealed that the Ministry of Home Affairs has provided AIMIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi Z security cover after his car was fired upon in UP. Thus, commandos of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) will now take care of the Hyderabad MP's security. Earlier on Thursday, Owaisi alleged that 3-4 assailants fired shots at his vehicle near the Chhajarsi toll plaza while he was heading to Delhi after campaigning in Kithaur, Meerut.

As his car's tyres got punctured due to the bullets, he had to leave the site in another vehicle. According to him, the assailants ran away and left their weapons at the spot. Hours after the incident, Republic TV accessed CCTV footage which showed one attacker in a red hoodie running after Owaisi's convoy, with his accomplice in a white hoodie firing a gun at the Chhajarsi toll plaza. So far, the police have arrested two accused - Sachin and Shubham, in connection with the case so far.

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, AIMIM national spokesperson Waris Pathan said, "It is the responsibility of the Central government as he is not only a member of Parliament but the leader of a political party whose candidates are contesting in the UP elections and whatever yesterday- the incident was condemnable. Just two months back, his home was attacked in Delhi. When some miscreants came there, they threw stones and broke his nameplate. Now also he is campaigning in Uttar Pradesh. Although he didn't want security, we demanded security for him so that these kinds of incidents don't happen."

"Yesterday, the police arrested the two assailants who attacked Owaisi Sahab and both of them are supposed to be belonging to BJP. Their photographs are also viral on the internet. They belong to a particular party. So it is now for the police, state government, Central government and also the Election Commissioner who is running the election to ensure an independent probe into the entire incident. It is also to be probed who is the main brain behind these assailants," he added.

As per reliable sources, the Government of India has reviewed the security of AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi and provided him with Z category security of CRPF with immediate effect.



AIMIM eyes inroads in UP

Though the Asaduddin Owaisi-led party initially joined the Om Prakash Rajbhar-led 'Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha', it was left in the lurch after Rajbhar's Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party forged a pre-poll alliance with SP. AIMIM has revealed its intention to contest 100 seats in UP. On January 22, AIMIM announced an alliance with Jan Adhikar Party and Bharat Mukti Morcha known as the 'Bhagidari Parivartan Morcha'.