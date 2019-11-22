Owaisi Retaliates To Mamata Banerjee's Jibe, Says She 'succumbed To Majoritarianism'

Slamming Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee's "biggest allies of BJP" jibe, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, on Friday claimed that Banerjee may have succumbed to majoritarianism and hence is fixated with him. Citing the latest lynching due to suspected cow theft, he asked the West Bengal CM to do her job and fight the brazen growth of Hindutva in Bengal. He added that she was falsely equating mobs and those resisting them.

Owaisi hits back at Mamata

Mamata hits out at Owaisi

Earlier on Wednesday, Banerjee made another striking remark stating that leaders coming from Hyderabad with money bags and claiming to be sympathizers of Muslims are the "biggest allies of BJP". She criticized Asaduddin Owaisi and other AIMIM party leaders saying they cannot protect and fight for the cause of Muslims. Calling them as "agents of BJP", Banerjee advised the community not to trust the visitors from outside.

Owaisi-Mamata tiff

Previously, Banerjee had accused a 'Hyderabad-based' party of being “extremists” from the “minority community” and “taking money from the BJP”. This was seen as a veiled reference to Assaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM, even though the West Bengal Chief Minister left the remark unnamed. The comment was made in Cooch Behar by Mamata Banerjee.

"There is a political party.. just like there are some extremists in Hindus, same with minorities. They take money from BJP. They stay in Hyderabad. They don't stay here,” Mamata Banerjee said. She added “They come here and say I'll give you protection. Don't fall into this trap, my minority brothers. Just like my Hindu brothers don't bow your heads in front of Hindu extremism."

In retaliation to the TMC supremo's remark, Owaisi further questioned her of a saffron surge in West Bengal in the Lok Sabha 2019 elections. In a tweet, Hyderabad MP claimed that it is "not religious extremism" to point out that the Muslim community in the state has one of the "worst human development indicators". He added that AIMIM had faith in this institution (Parliament) and the constitution.

