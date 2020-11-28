Owaisi Says 'AIMIM Loyal To Bharat, Razakars Went To Pakistan' In Response To BJP's Attack

In the run-up to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Polls, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has said that his party is not of the Razakars and has slammed the BJP for accusing him of being 'Jinnah's avatar'. Asaduddin Owaisi said that the Razakars left the country and went to Pakistan and only those who are loyal to 'Bharat' stayed back. He also said that Majlis Party does not belong to Qasim Razvi but to the Owasis who are loyal to the nation.

On Tejasvi Surya's remark that Owaisi is the "avatar" of Jinnah, Owaisi said, "Why are you(BJP) so fond of Jinnah? Jinnah wanted to break the nation, I am uniting it. Stop saying, Jinnah Jinnah."

Razakar Pakistan chale gaye, hum Bharat mein apni pasand se rehte hai. Razakar aur @aimim_national ka koii rishta nahi hai - @asadowaisi pic.twitter.com/N1LDn67xLP — AIMIM (@aimim_national) November 27, 2020

This comes days after Union Minister G Kishan Reddy had called AIMIM as party which supported Razakars. MOS Reddy had said, "As far as Majlis party (AIMIM) is concerned, BJP is very clear. There is no relation between the Majlis party and Muslims. Muslims brothers are different and the Majlis party is different. The Majlis Party harasses thousands of Muslims in Hyderabad. It encroached properties of thousands of Muslims using mafia gangs and settlements," Reddy told reporters. He further alleged that BJP sees MIM as a political party which inherited the ideology of Razakars-private militia organised by Qasim Razvi during the rule of Nizam and supported terror activities by extending financial and legal aid to some of them.

'Owaisi is Jinnah's New Avatar': Tejasvi Surya

Tejasvi Surya said, "Laughable that Akabaruddin & Asaduddin Owaisi are speaking of development. They haven't allowed development in old Hyderabad, the only thing they allowed is Rohingya Muslims. He (Asaduddin Owaisi) speaks the language of rabid Islamism, separatism and extremism which Mohammed Ali Jinnah also spoke. Every Indian should stand against divisive and communal politics of the Owaisi brothers. Vote to Owaisi is a vote against India." He continued, "Who is Owaisi? Owaisi is Mohammed Ali Jinnah's new avatar".

If anti-national forces are made stronger in one part of the country, they gradually spread their footprints to the other parts.



It's important that we contain these forces at the lowest level. There's nothing more important than our country.#ChangeHyderabad pic.twitter.com/4UIKdsAOTF — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) November 23, 2020

