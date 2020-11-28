After Suvendu Adhikari's Resignation, TMC's Sougata Roy Claims 'he Won't Quit Party'

Following Suvendu Adhikari's resignation from Mamata Banerjee's cabinet, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Saugata Roy said that Adhikari did not resign from the party yet and he is not flying to Delhi either.

"He (Suvendu) hasn't resigned from the Party or from the MLA post. I am sure that he is not going to Delhi. It is a lie that he will be meeting Mohan Bhagwat," Roy told news agency ANI. "If someone is upset with the party or has any grievances, we will definitely solve it. I will talk to Suvendu Ji, but he is certainly not going anywhere else and I can assure you this," he added.

In a big jolt to Mamata Banerjee and her party Trinamool Congress on Friday, Transport Minister Suvendu Adhikari resigned from the cabinet post and sources have said that he may resign from the party soon. Ahead of the crucial West Bengal assembly elections, all is not well in the ruling Trinamool Congress at a time when BJP is going hammers and tongs to cut into the party's vote bank. Kolkata is abuzz with names of TMC leaders who are in talks with BJP and Congress and may soon quit the party. Adhikari's move comes just a few hours after senior leader and Coochbehar Dakshin MLA Mihir Goswami quit the party joined the BJP.

Adhikari on Thursday had resigned as Hooghly River Bridge Commission chairman, hinting at his exit from the party. Adhikari's transport department has replaced him with Mamata loyalist - TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee. Adhikari - who holds influence in about 35 assembly constituencies in West Midnapore, Bankura, Purulia, Jhargram and Birbhum districts has been creating rumours for the past few months by holding rallies not under Trinamool flag or its supremo Mamata Banerjee's posters and has skipped cabinet meetings.

Mamata Banerjee who has roped in poll strategist Prashant Kishor, for her re-election bid, sent him to Adhikari's East Midnapore residence. Kishor spoke to Adhikari's father- TMC MP Sisir Adhikari. Though he waited to meet Suvendu, reports said that he was sent back as Suvendu didn't want to meet him. The Bengal CM has now also tasked senior TMC leader Sougata Roy with the job of holding talks with Adhikari, and the latter has held several meetings with him, but they are to date inconclusive, as per sources in Trinamool. Leaders are reportedly disappointed by the growing clout of Mamata's nephew Abhishek Banerjee in the party.

Though she did not take names, Mamata Banerjee in a message to miffed leaders, "The TMC will rectify if some mistakes have been committed. There can be misunderstanding or someone may be angry with some individuals, but please don't misunderstand the party for that." She also added, "Some have grievances over who will act as the party observer of which district. I want to make it clear that I am the party's observer for the entire state. When you are in a political party you need to take everybody along. I am occupied with administrative work. But from now on, I will look after both - the party and the government. If someone thinks that Didi is not aware of their activities, then they are wrong. I am aware of everything. I want to say it clearly that I am very well aware of the intentions of those who are keeping in touch with the opposition camp," she said issuing a warning to those who are in talks with BJP.

