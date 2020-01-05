Owaisi Slams Imran Khan For Sharing Anti-India Video, Says He Is A 'Proud Indian Muslim'

AIMIM chief, Asaddudin Owaisi has slammed Pakistan PM Imran Khan on Saturday for sharing a video of the RSS march via his Twitter handle in December. He said that the video shared by Pakistani PM was false and it is from Bangladesh. Owaisi also added that the Muslim community is proud to be Indian.

Asaduddin Owaisi, AIMIM in Hyderabad: Pakistan's Prime Minister posted video from Bangladesh falsely claiming it to be from India. Mr Khan you worry about your own country. We have rejected wrong theory of Jinnah, we are proud Indian Muslims and will remain so. pic.twitter.com/LnkEqUTGkD — ANI (@ANI) January 4, 2020

MoS slams Imran Khan

The MoS Home, GK Reddy has also slammed the Pak PM for the same video via Twitter. He said that Pakistan should focus on the persecution of minorities unfolding in his country. Reddy also asserted that RSS is a "disciplined" organisation and they have been carrying out marches since 1925. MoS further added that India is a"secular" nation and Pakistan is a country that has been sheltering terrorists on its soil.

A rogue nation which patented genocide by systematic persecution of Hindus in their country and which breeds terror across the world including giving shelter to cannibals like Osama Bin Laden blames a disciplined cultural organisation meant for protecting values.



1/2 https://t.co/NIAmAM8Mfk — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) January 4, 2020

The March of @RSSorg Swayamsevaks has been happening since 1925 and Swayamsevaks have been active; helping the needy and serving our mother land, India, a sovereign, socialist, SECULAR, democratic republic.



2/2 — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) January 4, 2020

Pak attacks Nankana Sahib

In a shocking incident, a video emerged on Friday of a mob of 400 people pelting stones in the Nankana Sahib Gurudwara in Pakistan. Visuals show that the mob surrounding the Gurudwara and pelting stones at the Gurudwara which is the birthplace of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev. As per reports, the mob was led by Mohd. Imran Attari -the brother of Mohammed Hassan who was responsible for the forcible conversion of a Pakistani Sikh girl - Jagjit Kaur. No arrests have been made till now.

India asks Pak govt to ensure the safety of Sikhs

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs claimed that "members of the minority Sikh community" had been "subjected to acts of violence" in Nankana Sahib. "These reprehensible actions followed the forcible abduction and conversion of Jagjit Kaur, the Sikh girl who was kidnapped from her home in the city of Nankana Sahib in August last year," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

"India strongly condemns these wanton acts of destruction and desecration of the holy place." The Indian government also called upon the government of Pakistan to take immediate steps to ensure the safety, security, and welfare of the members of the Sikh community.

