Pakistan's Nankana Sahib Gurdwara Attacked By Mob Led By Forced-conversion Accused's Kin

In a shocking incident, a video has emerged on Friday of a mob of 400 people pelting stones in the Nankana Sahib Gurudwara in Pakistan. Visuals show that the mob surrounding the Gurudwara and pelting stones at the Gurudwara which is the birthplace of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev. Sources report that the mob was led by Mohd. Imran Attari -the brother of Mohammed Hassan who was responsible for the forcible conversion of a Pakistani Sikh girl - Jagjit Kaur. No arrests have been made till now.

Sources report that the protestors consisting of Muslim residents of Nankana Sahib had proclaimed that they will soon change the name from Nankana Sahib to Ghulaman-e-Mustafa. Moreover, the mob allegedly claimed that 'no Sikh will remain in Nankana'. Reports suggest that several Sikh devotees were stranded inside the Gurdwara which was attacked by the mob on Friday evening.

This incident has occurred a day after the celebration of Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti on Thursday. The Nankana Sahib is a city in Punjab province of Pakistan where Guru Nanak was born and first began his preaching. The recently inaugurated Kartarpur corridor connects India to the Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara - which is another significant Gurudwara for Sikhs. India has been demanding that Nankana Sahib too should be opened to Indians.

Meanwhile, the main leader of the mob is the brother of Mohammed Hassan - who was accused of kidnapping and forcibly converting a Sikh girl -Jagjit Kaur. Akali Dal leader Manjinder Sirsa, in August, had shared a video of the grieving family telling how 18-year old Jagjit Kaur was allegedly abducted and converted to Islam in Pakistan. The family had alleged that she was converted by coercion and was threatened that her brothers and father would be shot if she did not convert to Islam.

On September 3, the victim was reunited with her family after Pakistan faced global anger due to inaction. Pakistan had claimed that Punjab's Nankana Sahib police had arrested eight people - including Hassan, in connection with the case after the victim was shown to her parents from a distance at Governor’s House. Despite being rescued, reports claim that Jagjit Kaur - now known as Ayesha has refused to convert back to Sikhism.

