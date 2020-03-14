Owaisi Slams Kejriwal's 'weak' Anti-NPR Resolution; Warns To Not Fool Muslims & Dalits

Slamming Delhi Chief Minister's anti-NPR, NRC resolution passed by the assembly on Friday, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday, said that his 'resolution was weak'. Stating that Kejriwal must stall NPR and only notify dates for Census, he said that a mere resolution against the resolution was not enough. Alleging that Kejriwal was trying to fool Muslims and Dalits, he said that NPR in any format once conducted will lead to NRC.

A resolution is not enough, especially one that is this weak. If you genuinely oppose NPR, then stay NPR. Alternatively, one can notify dates solely for Census & not for NPR exercise. — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) March 14, 2020

AAP govt passes Anti-NPR resolution

Earlier on Friday, the Delhi Assembly passed a resolution against the NPR, NRC. Expressing the absence of birth certificate amid most AAP MLAs, Kejriwal challenged all Union Ministers to show birth certificates issued by the government. He revealed that his entire cabinet had no birth certificates, and asked ' Will we be sent to detention centres?'

"61 out of 70 members in Delhi Assembly don't have birth certificates; will they be also sent to detention centres. I challenge Union ministers to show whether they have birth certificates issued by govt agencies. I request Centre, with folded hands, to withdraw NRC, NPR. They should not be implemented," he said adding, "My family, entire cabinet don't have birth certificates. Will we be sent to detention centres under NPR?"

As of date, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh have opposed the NPR in its current format - demanding it to be restored to its 2010 version. Moreover, states like Rajasthan, Punjab, Kerala, West Bengal, Telangana, Chhatisgarh have passed ant-CAA resolutions too. The NPR, first prepared in 2010 and updated in 2015, is an identity database maintained of all the usual residents of the country and is prepared at the local, sub-District, District, State and National level under provisions of the Citizenship Act 1955. Any resident who has resided in a local area for the past 6 months or more, or intends to do the same has to mandatorily register in the NPR.

