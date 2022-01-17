Pandit Birju Maharaj Passes Away: President Kovind, PM Modi & Ministers Condole Demise

Legendary Kathak dancer Pandit Birju Maharaj passed away on Monday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, Union Ministers, and many other leaders condoled his demise. Those who condoled his death include Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled Birju Maharaj's death and stated that the late dancer gave Indian dance art a special recognition across the world.

"Deeply saddened by the demise of Pandit Birju Maharaj ji, who gave Indian dance art a special recognition across the world. His passing is an irreparable loss to the entire art world. My condolences to his family and fans in this hour of grief. Om Shanti!" tweeted PM Modi

भारतीय नृत्य कला को विश्वभर में विशिष्ट पहचान दिलाने वाले पंडित बिरजू महाराज जी के निधन से अत्यंत दुख हुआ है। उनका जाना संपूर्ण कला जगत के लिए एक अपूरणीय क्षति है। शोक की इस घड़ी में मेरी संवेदनाएं उनके परिजनों और प्रशंसकों के साथ हैं। ओम शांति! pic.twitter.com/PtqDkoe8kd — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 17, 2022

President Ram Nath Kovind also took to Twitter and extended condolences following the Kathak legend's death. He remarked that the demise of legendary Pandit Birju Maharaj marks the end of an era while also leaving a "deep void in the Indian music and cultural space".

The demise of legendary Pandit Birju Maharaj marks the end of an era. It leaves a deep void in the Indian music and cultural space. He became an icon, making unparalleled contribution to popularise Kathak globally. Condolences to his family and admirers. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 17, 2022

Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted that Pandit Birju Maharaj and Kathak were complementary and synonymous to each other. In addition, he said that the dance master took the Indian art and culture to new heights on the world stage. He further extended his condolences to his family.

"Pandit Birju Maharaj and Kathak were complementary and synonymous to each other. He took Indian art and culture to new heights on the world stage. His death is an irreparable loss to the country. I express my condolences to his family and fans. May God give place to the departed soul at his feet," tweeted Amit Shah

प.बिरजू महाराज और कथक एक दूसरे के पूरक व पर्याय थे। उन्होंने भारतीय कला-संस्कृति को विश्वपटल पर नई ऊंचाइयों पर पहुँचाया। उनका निधन देश के लिए अपूरणीय क्षति है। उनके परिजनों व प्रशसंकों के प्रति संवेदनाएँ व्यक्त करता हूँ। ईश्वर दिवगंत आत्मा को अपने श्रीचरणों में स्थान दें। ॐ शांति — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 17, 2022

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh described Pandit Birju Maharaj as a doyen of India’s art and culture who popularised the Lucknow gharana of Kathak dance form around the world. Singh remarked that the passing away of the legendary Kathak dancer is a monumental loss to the world of performing arts. He further extended condolences Birju Maharaj's family and his admirers.

Pandit Birju ji Maharaj was a doyen of India’s art and culture. He popularised the Lucknow gharana of Kathak dance form around the world.



Deeply pained by his demise. His passing away is a monumental loss to the world of performing arts. Condolences to his family and admirers. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) January 17, 2022

Further, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman too condoled the Kathak master's demise. She spoke about his contribution and how he took the dance form ahead to a much wider audience. In addition, she remarked that he also took forward the traditions that were held through generations.

"India loses a legend of performing arts. Kathak exponent Pandit Birju Maharaj is no more. Born into a family of Kathak masters, belonging to the Lucknow gharana, Pandit Birju Maharaj took kathak to wider audience. Took forward the traditions,held through generations,with great elan," tweeted Sitharaman

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath too condoled the Kathak maestro's demise and expressed that his death is an irreparable loss to the art world. He extended his condolences to the Padma Vibhushan recipient's family members and loved ones.

"The demise of Kathak Emperor, Padma Vibhushan Pandit Birju Maharaj ji is extremely sad. His passing is an irreparable loss to the art world. Praying to Lord Ram to grant the departed soul a place at his feet and strength to the bereaved family members to bear this loss," tweeted Yogi Adityanath

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla too joined the several leaders who extended the condolences. On social media platform Koo, Birla added that Birju Maharaj's death is an irreparable loss to the arts sector.

"The passing away of Padma Vibhushan awardee, Kathak emperor Pandit Birju Maharaj is an irreparable loss to the arts sector. Pandit ji made Kathak popular with his special talent and adorned the entire art world. He will be a source of inspiration for the youth. Humble tributes to his memories!" said Om Birla on Koo

Legendary Kathak dancer, Pandit Birju Maharaj, who was known for carrying forward the legacy of Lucknow Gharana in the Indian dance form, passed away on Monday, January 17, 2022. The legendary artist passed away at the age of 83.

He was also conferred with Padma Vibhushan by the Indian government for his contribution to Indian art. His death was confirmed by his grandson Swaransh Mishra via a social media post. Taking to his Instagram handle, Swaransh Mishra shared a black and white picture of Birju Maharaj and penned a note informing of his sudden death.