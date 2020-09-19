Parliament's Monsoon Session May Be Curtailed After 32 MPs Test Positive For COVID-19

As parliament continues its business on the fifth day, the Business Advisory Committee met to discuss possible curtailment of the monsoon session as 32 MPs test positive for Coronavirus (COVID-19). Speaking to ANI after the meeting, a participant stated that the decision has been left to the discretion of the Speaker. Several MPs had expressed concerns of COVID-19 stating 'Can't risk lives'.

"There is a consensus on curtailing the Parliament session. We left it to the discretion of the Speaker while adjusting business of the house," says a participant of the Parliament's Business Advisory Committee meeting. https://t.co/Rc2YLxg82A — ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2020

On day one of the Monsoon session of the Parliament, 17 MPs have tested COVID-19 positive as they underwent the mandatory test on Monday - forcing them to skip the session. As per ANI, these 17 Lok Sabha MPs include BJP's Meenakshi Lekhi, Anant Kumar Hegde and Parvesh Singh Sahib and six Rajya Sabha MPs. Earlier on Sunday, five members of the Lok Sabha tested positive even before the commencement of the Monsoon Session. As of date, 32 lawmakers have tested positive since late last week.

Amid fresh cases of coronavirus among MPs, reporters and parliamentary staff entering the Parliament complex will have to undergo mandatory antigen test on a daily basis, according to a new protocol put in place. Members of both Houses are undergoing RT-PCR test on regular intervals on a voluntary basis, said a senior Parliament official. Government officials accompanying their respective ministers during bill discussions also have to show a negative report of RT-PCR test taken within the last 72 hours of their visit to the complex.

MPs were mandatorily tested for COVID-19 at least 72 hours before the start of the Monsoon Session of Parliament which will last from September 14 to October 1. The parliament has taken COVID-specific precautions like- four large display screens, 6 small screens in 4 galleries of House, audio consoles in galleries, ultraviolet germicidal irradiation, special cables connecting two Houses for transmission of audio-visual signals, polycarbonate sheet separating the Official Gallery from the chamber of the House. With Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla insisting on full-physical sessions, both the Rajya Sabha chamber and galleries and Lok Sabha chamber have been used for seating the members during the monsoon session.