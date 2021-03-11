Last Updated:

Partha Chatterjee Condemns Attack On Mamata Banerjee; 'TMC Will Raise Incident With ECI'

TMC Minister Partha Chatterjee condemned the attack on Mamata Banerjee & said that the party leaders will meet and file a complaint with the Election Commission

Mamata Banerjee

Condemning the alleged attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram, Trinamool Congress leader Partha Chatterjee on Thursday said that the party will raise the incident of the attack with the Election Commission. Hitting out at the attackers of the TMC supremo, the party Minister said, "Those who are cowards have been constantly trying to stop Mamata, but no one could stop her."

Partha Chatterjee condemns attack on CM Mamata

Calling the attack on the West Bengal CM a "conspiracy", Chatterjee while speaking to the reporters outside the hospital where Mamata Banerjee has been admitted said, "First the state's Additional Director General of Police (ADG) law and order was changed, after that the state Director General of Police was removed, now this incident happened."

Partha Chatterjee said that the TMC party leaders have decided to go to the Election Commission and keep this matter in front of the constitutional authority. 

Mamata injured during Nandigram campaign'

Hours after filing her nomination from Nandigram, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee abruptly left her on-ground campaign claiming that she was attacked and sustained a leg injury. CM Mamata Banerjee has alleged that she was attacked by 4-5 people while she was returning after performing puja in a temple at Barulia Bazar in Nandigram, adding that no security official was present when she was attacked. The Bengal CM has said that she will lodge a formal complaint with the Election Commission, before rushing to Kolkata to seek medical attention.

Meanwhile, Mamata Banerjee will release her party's manifesto on Thursday at TMC's head office - Kalighat, Kolkata. Sources report that the manifesto will have '10 commitments of Mamata Banerjee' similar to Nitish Kumar's Saath Nischay' or DMK chief M K Stalin's '7 poll promises'. Moreover, sources state that the manifesto will focus on creating jobs, water supply with tap water connections, free ration delivery at home. BJP has reportedly attacked TMC over leaks in PDS, lack of tap water connections. Bengal is set to go to polls in 8 phases - March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26, and April 29 with results to be announced on May 2.

