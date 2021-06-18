Pashupati Paras Beat Chirag Paswan With 75% Votes, Result Submitted To EC: LJP Leader

In a fresh scoop coming from the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) headquarters, it is claimed that the election for the post of the party president was conducted on Thursday. Addressing the media, party leader Sanjay Sarraf informed that between Pashupati Paras and nephew Chirag Paswan, the former has come out victorious with the trust of 75 percent of people who cast their votes. The party has reportedly submitted the results to the Election Commission. Earlier in the day, Pashupati Paras also held a meeting with the officials of the Election Commission.

'Chirag Paswan doesn't know about the Constitution': Pashupati Paras

Addressing the media, Pashupati Paras affirmed that Chirag Paswan was no longer 'a parliamentary leader and president of LJP any more'. He went on to claim that the party in particular and the country in general works on the basis of the Constitution, and 'Chirag's opinion does not matter'. He added," He does not even know about the Constitution."

On Thursday, Chirag Paswan had termed his uncle Pashupati Paras' election as the LJP President ‘unconstitutional’. “The country runs according to a constitution... if you don't follow it, you can’t run any organization," he added. "Only nine people were present in the meeting on Thursday, so how was the election possible? Elections held due to lack of information are against the constitution of our party. They do not even have the right to call a meeting,” he said.

Claiming that 99 percent of the party leaders were on his side, and supporting him, he had vowed to fight and get back his position as the president of the party in the Parliament.

LJP family crisis

Earlier this week, Chirag Paswan was removed from the post of LJP national president after Paras called an emergency meeting of the party's national working committee. The decision was taken at a meeting of five LJP MPs at the residence of Pashupati Kumar Paras in Delhi. The five LJP MPs had met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and handed over a letter to him regarding the removal of party chief Chirag Paswan from the position of Lok Sabha Parliamentary party leader.

Notably, within a year of the demise of LJP founder Ram Vilas Paswan, son Chirag is facing opposition from within the party. LJP is currently a part of the National Democratic Alliance at the Centre. LJP was formed by the late Ram Vilas Paswan in 2000. Paswan, a heavyweight leader in Bihar politics, passed away in October 2020.

(Credit-ANI/PTI)