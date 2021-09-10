Pashupati Paras Gets An Invite For Ram Vilas Paswan's Barkhi; 'family Equation Different'

As a year passes since the death of Lok Janshakti Party founder Ram Vilas Paswan, his son Chirag Paswan has arranged a 'Barkhi' event and has been inviting the who's who of the political world for it. Despite the tussle for the LJP leadership with Chirag, his uncle Pashupati Paras has also got an invitation, which the latter has accepted pointing out that 'the family environment is different from the political environment'.

Speaking to the media, Pashupati Paras said, "This is a good start. He (Chirag) came to my house to invite me, and I will definitely go to the event." The union minister added, "Paswan Ji was my elder brother, and I am indebted to him."

Pashupati Paras gets threat calls; blames it on 'political rivals'

The development comes weeks after Pashupati Paras had claimed that he was receiving threat calls on his personal cellphone and suspected that his 'political rivals' were behind the same. The union minister had said that his 'political rivals' had been jolted by the 'huge public support' he got during his first visit to his constituency Hajipur in Bihar. Supporting his claim with incidents, the Union Minister said, "My cavalcade was shown black flags by a group of people allegedly hired by my rivals and they also threw Mobil oil at it". He added, "I and my party leaders also received filthy abuses and threats on our mobile phones."

Assuming that Pashupati Paras may be referring to him, and his team as 'political rivals', Chirag Paswan had called for a probe in the matter. "Whoever is connected in this should be arrested. If Chirag Paswan's name appears, then also you can issue an arrest warrant," Chirag Paswan had said, warning, however, that if his name does not come up, he will file a defamation suit.

Chirag Vs uncle Pashupati Paras- All you need to know

For months now, Chirag Paswan has been in a tussle of power for LJP-the party, his late father and MP Ram Vilas Paswan formed with his uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras. Pashupati Kumar Paras, along with five other MPs, had met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in the month and handed over a letter to him seeking removal of Chirag Paswan as party chief and as the Lok Sabha Parliamentary party leader. Accepting the letter, Om Birla had declared Pashupati Kumar Paras as the leader of the LJP in the Lower House.

Later, Chirag Paswan had written to Om Birla stating that the declaration of Pashupati Kumar Paras as the leader of the house was against the provision of the constitution. He had also approached PM Modi, whom he often referred to as his 'Ram' while calling himself 'Hanuman', but when no help was extended, he came out to express his dissatisfaction out in the open. He had said, "The silence of the BJP has certainly made me sad".

BJP few weeks thereafter conducted a cabinet rejig and named Pashupati the Minister of Food Processing Industries, much to the displeasure of Chirag Paswan.