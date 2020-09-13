'Want Discussion On China, Centre's Strategy': Adhir Chowdhury Ahead Of Monsoon Session

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has asserted that Congress wants discussion on several issues ranging from China, unemployment, Assam floods and the worsening COVID-19 situation among others in the Parliament's Monsoon Session. Just a day before the commencement of the session which starts from September 14, Chowdhury on Sunday said that Congress will allow the smooth functioning of parliament but they should be allowed to have their say in the session.

Taking a swipe at the Centre, Chowdhury said, "Pass as many bills as you want, but the government has to listen to us. We have got this opportunity after 6 months."

Speaking of the row over the Chinese aggression on Ladakh border, the Congress leader said, "We want a discussion on China issue. What is going on, what is the future plan etc. This is not only wanted by us but the entire country wants to know".

"We will support the government to give a befitting reply to China," he said in assurance even as Congress scion and MP Rahul Gandhi make controversial statements which are picked up by the adversaries across the border to strengthen their narrative against India.

READ | No All-party Meeting Ahead Of Monsoon Session Of Parliament Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

READ | VP Venkaiah Naidu Undergoes COVID-19 Test Ahead Of Parliament Monsoon Session

He also spoke about the issue of Delhi riots and alleged political vendetta after Delhi Police accused Communist Party of India (CPI) leader Sitaram Yechury and former APP member and Swarajya party founder Yogendra Yadav of being involved in inciting the Delhi riots.

"This is sheer injustice. This is a political vendetta. Government's policy has been the same. The agencies like ED, CBI, Delhi Police have become a branch organization. Today whatever is happening with Sitaram Yechury, Yogendra Yadav and all others will happen to us also. They want to silence the opposition," he said while expressing his apprehensions on the accusations by Delhi Police.

However, Delhi Police has denied any reports of allegations on Sitharam Yechury, Yogendra Yadav, economist Jayati Ghosh, Delhi University professor and activist Apoorvanand and documentary filmmaker Rahul Roy about their involvement in inciting the riots.

Targets prime minister on COVID-19 situation

Chowdhury also questioned the COVID-19 situation in the country as the country has seen a surge in the number of new cases every day. He took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the COVID-19 situation in the country.

"The PM asked for only 21 days to handle the crisis of Corona. But nothing has happened. Cases are rising perpetually," he said pointing on the first lockdown which was imposed for 21 days, however, the Centre went on imposing additional lockdowns in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases. He gave an example of Vietnam alleging that Countries such as Vietnam have handled the virus situation better than India, because of their alertness.

READ | BJP Issues Whip To Rajya Sabha MPs To Be Present On Sept 14 Ahead Of Monsoon Session

READ | Govt Lists 23 New Bills For Monsoon Session

(with inputs from agencies)