VP Venkaiah Naidu Undergoes COVID-19 Test Ahead Of Parliament Monsoon Session

As per mandatory protocol for each member to undergo a COVID-19 test (RT-PCR) before attending the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu underwent a test on Friday.

The session is due to start from September 14 and MPs have been asked to get their tests done within 72 hours before the commencement at any hospital/laboratory authorized by the Government or at Parliament House Complex.

The government has said three test centres are functioning in Parliament House Annexe from Friday for the convenience of the members. They have also been requested to ensure that their test report is sent in advance to the Rajya Sabha Secretariat via a designated e-mail so as to avoid any inconvenience at the time of their entry into the Parliament House during the Session.

Similarly, the RT-PCR test has been made mandatory for the employees of Parliament Secretariats and other agencies deployed in Parliament House Complex who remain in close proximity of the members during the course of performance of their duties. Also, arrangements have been put in place from today to conduct Rapid Antigen Test for the personal staff and drivers of MPs at the Reception Office, Parliament House.

Risk mitigation, no complacency

Venkaiah Naidu has issued strict instructions to senior officials of the Secretariat not to be complacent about the risk of the infection and to strictly adhere to the guidelines specified, his office said in a statement. He has held meetings with the Secretaries of Home, Health & Family Welfare, DRDO, ICMR to ensure the safety of the members and officials and follow risk mitigation protocols.

In order to ensure social distancing norms, the Rajya Sabha chamber, galleries, and the Lok Sabha chamber will be used to seat members — 57 of whom will be accommodated in the chamber and 51 in galleries of the upper house. The remaining 136 will be seated in the chamber of Lok Sabha. In all, there are 244 members and one seat is vacant.

Each seat has been provided with a microphone and a sound console to enable them to participate in the discussion. MPs are now allowed to speak while sitting when called keeping in view of the safety of Members.

Four large display screens in the chamber will show the members speaking and there will be a seamless live telecast of the proceedings on Rajya Sabha TV. In addition, six smaller display screens and audio consoles have been installed in the four galleries.

Moreover, DRDO will also provide multi-utility COVID kits to all MPs. Each kit will contain disposable three-ply masks (40), N-95 masks without a wall (5), 20 bottles of sanitizers of 50 ml each, face shields made of polypropylene (5), gloves (40), touch-free hook (to open and close doors without touching them), Sea Buck Thorn tea bags which enhance immunity and herbal sanitation wipes (a variant of tissue papers).

