Pavan Varma Seeks Ideological Clarification From Nitish; Questions JDU-BJP Front In Delhi

Janata Dal (United) National Spokesperson Pavan Varma has written a letter to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in which he has questioned the JDU-BJP alliance for Delhi Assembly polls and has also sought ideological clarification from the Bihar CM. Pavan Varma has stated that when allies like Akali Dal have distanced itself from BJP, then what was the need for JDU to ally with BJP in Delhi assembly polls. JDU is contesting two assembly constituencies in alliance with BJP in Delhi.

In his letter dated January 21 addressed to Nitish Kumar, Pavan Varma wrote, "In my first formal meeting with you in 2012, even before I had joined JDU, you had spoken to me at length and with conviction on why Narendra Modi and his policies are inimical for the country. When you were leading the Mahagathbandhan, you had openly made a call for 'RSS mukt Bharat'."

READ | Over 5 Crore People Responded To Nitish Kumar's Call To Form Human Chain: Bihar Govt

Need for socialist forces to regroup

"Even after you aligned with the BJP in 2017, your private apprehensions regarding the BJP did not change. For instance, I remember your confessing to me in private how the current leadership of the BJP has humiliated you. You have maintained that BJP is leading to a dangerous space. Your personal view as conveyed to me that the BJP is destroying institutions and there is a need for democratic and socialist forces within the country to regroup," he added.

READ | Pride For Bihar: Nitish Congratulates Nadda

CAA-NPR-NRC socially divisive

In his letter, Varma further stated that he failed to understand how JDU has extended the alliance with BJP beyond Bihar notwithstanding that the Akalis have parted ways with the saffron party. "This is especially at a time when the BJP, through the CAA-NPR-NRC combine has embarked on a massive socially divisive agenda aimed at mutilating peace, harmony and stability of the country."

Reforms in party

Pavan Varma also called for reforms in the party. "There is a need for JDU to harmonise what the party's Constitution says, what the leader of the party feels and what actions the party takes in public. I look forward to receiving some ideological clarification from you."

READ | NDA Seat Sharing For Bihar Polls: Dy CM, Union Min Paswan Confident Of Amicable Solution

JDU hits back

Meanwhile, speaking to Republic TV, JDU spokesperson Sanjay Singh denied that Nitish Kumar ever made any statement against the top leadership of the BJP. He also lashed out at Verma over his letter saying that Varma seeks a Rajya Sabha berth from the party. "Why he did not speak since 2017? Would everything be okay had Nitish Kumar made him a Rajya Sabha MP?"

Nitish in a tight spot

Earlier, another JDU heavyweight Prashant Kishore had reminded Nitish Kumar of Gandhian ideology when the party had decided to support the contentious Citizenship Amendment Bill in both houses of Parliament. Now that Pavan Varma has written a letter and the feud is out in public, questions are raised on Nitish Kumar on how he will deal with such factions ahead of Assembly polls which are just months away.

READ | Where Was Shaheen Bagh?: Bihar Dy CM Sushil Modi Questions Silence Over Kashmiri Pandits