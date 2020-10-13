PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti's Detention Comes To An End;to Address Press Conference On Oct 16

In a massive development on Tuesday, former Jammu and Kashmir CM and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti's detention under the Public Safety Act came to an end. She had been detained since August 2019 after the abrogation of Article 370. Both J&K government spokesperson Rohit Kansal and the PDP chief's daughter Iltija confirmed this development. On this occasion, Iltija Mufti thanked the people for supporting her in these tough times. Moreover, PDP spokesperson Syed Suhail Bukhari announced that Mehbooba Mufti will address a press conference on October 16.

Mufti's release comes two days ahead of the hearing of the habeas corpus petition in the Supreme Court. While refusing to grant blanket permission for the resumption of her political activities, the apex court bench comprising Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Hrishikesh Roy on September 29 had directed the authorities to promptly act on a visitation request in accordance with the law. Also, it had asked for the counter-affidavit to be placed on record and sought the J&K administration's reply to Iltija Mufti's amended writ petition in a week's time.

Prolonged detention

Mehbooba Mufti served as the Chief Minister of J&K for just over two years in an alliance with BJP. However, she resigned on June 19, 2018, after BJP withdrew support from the government. When a presidential notification along with the passage of requisite legislation in both Houses of Parliament resulted in Article 370 becoming virtually redundant, the Abdullah father-son duo was also detained apart from her.

Additionally, the state was bifurcated into the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Union Territory of Ladakh. In April, she was shifted to her Gupkar Road residence in Srinagar which was designated as a subsidiary jail by the J&K administration. Her detention under the PSA was extended on May 5 and July 31.

Originally filed in February, Iltija Mufti's petition was listed for hearing on March 18. However, the matter was not heard owing to the COVID-induced restrictions. Apart from demanding her mother's immediate release, Iltija Mufti sought appropriate compensation for the "illegal detention" that the PDP chief has suffered and to award the costs of the litigation to the petitioner. According to her, the former J&K CM was being deliberately kept out of bounds for party people and to carry out her duties as PDP president.

