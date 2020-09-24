Mehbooba Mufti's Daughter Seeks To Amend Plea In SC; Demand To Allow Political Activities

In a significant development, former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti's daughter Iltija moved the apex court again seeking to modify her petition challenging the detention of the PDP chief. She has requested the inclusion of additional grounds of challenge and prayers after the J&K administration extended her mother's detention under the PSA on May 5 and July 31. Originally filed in February, Iltija Mufti's petition was listed for hearing on March 18.

However, the matter was not heard owing to the COVID-induced restrictions. Seeking an early hearing on her habeas corpus petition, she highlighted that the J&K administration had not responded despite being issued a notice by the apex court on February 26. Reiterating the demand for quashing the detention order, Iltija Mufti also sought permission for her mother to conduct political activities at her residence including meeting PDP officials and people.

Read: 'BJP Validating Jinnah's Two-nation Theory': Mehbooba Mufti In Latest Charge

Demands in the application

The application contends that the J&K administration has continued to act with total non-application of mind, with the grounds for detention allegedly violating the provisions of Section 8(3)(b) of the PSA. Mehbooba Mufti's daughter has also demanded appropriate compensation for the "illegal detention" that the PDP chief has suffered and to award the costs of the litigation to the petitioner. Other directions sought from the SC include visitation rights and reinstallation of the landline telephone connection. According to Iltija Mufti, the former J&K CM was being deliberately kept out of bounds for party people and to carry out her duties as PDP president. While the application was reportedly filed before the SC on September 18, it is yet to be listed.

Read: 'It's High Time Mehbooba Mufti Is Released': Rahul Gandhi Wants PDP Boss' Detention Over

Detention of Mehbooba Mufti

Mehbooba Mufti served as the Chief Minister of J&K for just over two years in an alliance with BJP. However, she resigned on June 19, 2018, after BJP withdrew support from the government. Multiple leaders including her and NC's Farooq and Omar Abdullah were detained in August 2019, when a presidential notification along with the passage of requisite legislation in both Houses of Parliament resulted in Article 370 becoming virtually redundant.

Additionally, the state was bifurcated into the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Union Territory of Ladakh. In April, she was shifted to her Gupkar Road residence in Srinagar. This was designated as a subsidiary jail by the J&K administration.

Read: P Chidambaram Pans Human Rights Situation In J&K, Demands Mehbooba Mufti's Release

(With inputs from PTI)