'PDP Will Fight Assembly Elections In J&K But Never Ally With BJP', Claims Mehbooba Mufti

The People's Democratic Party (PDP) will fight the upcoming Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, said party president Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday while ruling out an alliance with its former coalition partner BJP.

Mufti said the situation in J&K is far from normal which was evident from the twin attacks in Kulgam district in south Kashmir where a policeman and a non-local labourer were killed by militants on Friday.

“PDP will fight the (Sssembly) elections. So far an alliance is concerned, the question is premature but one thing is absolutely clear that we will not go with that party (BJP),” Mehbooba told reporters during a party function.

The BJP had walked out of the PDP-led government in 2018, ending a three-year-old alliance with the party. Mehbooba has repeatedly said she will not join hands with the saffron party, as her objective to fight the assembly elections is to restore Article 370 of the Constitution which was abrogated by the BJP-led Centre in August 2019.

'People of J&K feeling suffocated'

“Their claim that everything is normal in Jammu and Kashmir is absolutely wrong. People are silent and silence does not mean that the situation has improved. They are feeling suffocated while they (BJP) are trying to portray that everything is alright,” she said.

Referring to the one-day strike called by the Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industry against permitting big corporate chains to open their outlets in J&K, Mufti said those who the BJP claimed were in support of the abrogation are calling strikes.

“At least they are registering their protest but in Kashmir, the people cannot even do this. They are forced to open their shops if they resort to strike,” the PDP leader said. "They are only concerned about the commission which they use to buy opposition MLAs to bring down an elected government,” she alleged.

The former Chief Minister also spoke about the visit of 70 union ministers to different parts of Jammu and Kashmir and their remarks that Article 370 was a hurdle in the development of the Union Territory.

"It is nothing but a photo opportunity to portray that the situation is normal. But if the situation is normal, why are District Development Council (DDC) members kept in hotels and other buildings under security and not allowed to move freely.”

