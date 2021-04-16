'People Don't Believe In MVA', Says Rane As Maha Covid Tally Rises Amid Fresh Restrictions

BJP leader Narayan Rane on Friday attacked the Maharashtra government following the imposition of stricter COVID-19 rules owing to the rising numbers of cases. Rane opined that Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has imposed a lockdown under the garb of 'restrictions'. In addition, he also remarked that people are 'intentionally' violating these restrictions. Pointing out to shop owners, Rane has said that they are neglecting the government order since 'they do not believe' the MVA government in Maharashtra.

Maharashtra CM has imposed a lockdown by naming it as restrictions. People are intentionally violating these restrictions. Shop owners are also neglecting govt order because they don't believe this govt: BJP leader Narayan Rane, in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/jadbiAR6Gt — ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2021

Earlier, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale too hit out at the Maharashtra government for imposing restrictions on Ambedkar Jayanti. Athawale in his response had stated that the decision led to misconceptions and resentment among the people in state. Additionally, he also asserted that Ambedkarites were following all rules to contain the COVID-19 spread. Further, the Union Minister had also questioned the MVA government and asked why were the fresh curbs not applicable from Thursday.

Uddhav Thackeray announces stricter COVID-19 rules till May 1

Amid the growing number of cases in Maharashtra, state CM Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday had announced stricter rules to tackle the spread of COVID-19. These new curbs have been in effect from 8 PM on April 14 till 7 AM on May 1. In addition, Section 144 has also been imposed in Maharashtra, with movement only for essential purposes. The public transport is functional for essential services employees, while restaurants will be allowed for home deliveries.

COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra

According to the COVID-19 data on Thursday, Maharashtra recorded 61,695 fresh cases taking the state's virus tally to 36,39,855. Currently, the active cases in the state stand at 6,20,060 while 53,335 COVID-19 patients were discharged. State capital Mumbai remains as the hotspot as it recorded over 8217 cases in a day.

Today, newly 61,695 patients have been tested as positive in the state. Also newly 53,335 patients have been cured today. Totally 29,59,056 patients are cured & discharged from the hospitals Total Active patients are 6,20,060 bThe patient recovery rate in the state is 81.3%. — Rajesh Tope (@rajeshtope11) April 15, 2021

