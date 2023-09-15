'People Lecturing On Freedom Of Speech Boycotting Scribes': Assam CM Slams I.N.D.I.A

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma made fun of the I.N.D.I. alliance's top brass following their announcement to boycott select journalists on Thursday, September 14, saying that alliance had demonstrated their intolerance.



Sarma further attacked the INDIA alliance claiming that if the INDIA alliance came to power they would impose press censorship. The Assam CM said that today the INDIA alliance has boycotted a few journalists and also said that the same people who are lecturing today on the freedom of speech, and by boycotting news anchors these people have proved their intolerant attitude. He also said that if these people are elected to government then they will impose press censorship.



The names of the 14 TV hosts who will be boycotted in the following days were published by INDIA Bloc. Informing about this decision, Congress leader Pawan Khera took to X and said that the decision was taken by the INDIA media committee in a virtual meeting held this afternoon. Judega Bharat, Jeetega India”. Bharatiya Janata Party condemned the decision of the Indian National Development Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) to boycott certain shows of journalists and called their mindset highly regressive, dictatorial and negative.



The official statement issued by the BJP said that the Bharatiya Janata Party strongly criticized and condemned the decisions of all the constituents of the “Ghamandiya alliance” -I.N.D.I.An alliance to boycott some journalists and the threat issued to them. By taking such a deplorable decision the Ghamndiya alliance has once again proved its highly repressive, dictatorial and negative mindset. The BJP severely criticizes the unfortunate step of the I.N.D.I.An alliance.



The BJP stated that it strongly disagrees with such a demeaning mindset that restricts the freedom of speech and expression. On Thursday, September 14, 2013, BJP Chief JP Nadda accused the opposition I.N.D.I.A. of intimidating the media and threatening specific journalists. The BJP leader attacked the congress harshly in a post on X, stating that the grand old party has often silenced those who hold opposing opinions. To silence his critics, Pandit Nehru restricted free speech and imprisoned them. Indira Ji, who still has the title of "How to Do It Gold Medal Winner," demanded a dedicated judiciary, and dedicated bureaucracy, and enacted a terrible emergency.



He said that Former PM Rajiv Gandhi tried to bring the media under state control but failed miserably. He added that Sonia Gandhi-led UPA was banning Social Media Handles simply because Congress did not like their views.