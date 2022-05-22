Hours after Lok Sabha MP Arjun Singh made his way back to the Trinamool Congress (TMC), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on Sunday, said that 'such people keep coming and going'. Speaking to the media, one of the Vice Presidents of the BJP, Dilip Ghosh said that resignation is a 'personal choice' and a single candidate leaving 'does not have any effect on the party.'

"BJP is still standing strong...it does not work at anyone's mercy," Ghosh said to the media, post Arjun Singh's switch from BJP to TMC. It is pertinent to mention here that he was previously a member of the TMC but had jumped ship to BJP in 2019, right ahead of the General elections. In the elections, he was elected the MP from West Bengal's Barrackpore.

BJP trying to control through Facebook

Addressing a press conference earlier in the day, Arjun Singh alleged that the saffron party's graph was declining because it was trying to 'control Bengal' through Facebook, instead of getting on the ground to work with the people.

“I was facing a lot of problems as a lot of people were trying to stop the development of Bengal. That is why I have come back to my home again," Singh said, requesting the remaining TMC turncoats who had switched to the BJP to return back to the party folds, a remark seemingly directed at political heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari. The Lok Sabha MP mentioned the declining Textile industry as one of the prevailing problems at the moment and exuded hope that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee would deal with it, and save the livelihood of the workers.

"Mamata will lead the fight at the national level. A big fight will start soon nationally," Singh further said. Notably, the MP has so far just met General Secretary of TMC Abhishek Banerjee. His meeting with Party supremo Mamata Banerjee is scheduled for Monday, May 23.

Republic Media Network had received a scoop that Arjun Singh is going to get 'important responsibilities' right after joining the TMC, which may not be limited to the state of West Bengal. There is a possibility that he will be given the charge of Bihar, and may leave for Patna tomorrow (May 23) itself, sources had claimed.

Image: ANI