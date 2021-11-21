'People Not Ready To Believe PM Modi's Words': Rahul Gandhi On Withdrawal Of Farm Laws

Following Samyukta Kisan Morcha's (SKM) announcement to continue the ongoing protests, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday, November 21, stated that the public is not ready to believe Prime Minister Narendra Modi's words. Since November last year, several farmers' organisations have been demonstrating demanding the withdrawal of the three farm laws and camping at various entry points of the national capital for over a year.

Rahul Gandhi wrote on Twitter, "People who have suffered false rhetoric are not ready to believe the words of the Prime Minister! Farmers' Satyagraha continues."

The farmer leaders expressed intent to continue the protests at the Delhi borders until the Centre officially repeals the farm laws in Parliament. The farmers further demanded paying tributes to the martyr farmers in the Parliament when the winter session starts on November 29, withdrawal of FIRs against farmers and compensation to the families of the martyr farmers.

Congress reacts to farm laws' withdrawal

Responding to PM Modi's decision to withdraw three farm laws, Congress President Sonia Gandhi had said that truth, justice and non-violence have won. Further attacking Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for their actions against the farmers, she stated that PM Modi must take the consent of the state governments, farmer organizations, and opposition parties while deciding on MSP.

While the All India Congress Committee released a statement following the Centre's decision to repeal three farm laws and termed the announcement a 'victory' to the united fight led by the Congress party and leader Rahul Gandhi. The party further dedicated the victory to all the 'annadatas' of the country.

Agrarian laws to be withdrawn in the upcoming Winter session of Parliament

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced that the Centre will officially withdraw the three farm laws in the upcoming Winter session of Parliament. PM Modi appealed to the farmers protesting at the Delhi borders to return to their homes.

Addressing the nation on the occasion of Guru Nanak Gurpurab, PM Modi said that the Centre could not convince farmers and hence declared that a committee of Union and state governments' representatives, farmers, scientists and economists will be formed to make the MSP more efficient.

(Image: PTI)