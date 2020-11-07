People's Alliance For Gupkar Declaration To Participate In Upcoming J&K's DDC Elections

The People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration on Saturday announced that they would be participating in the upcoming District Development Council (DDC) elections. This comes shortly after various delegations in Jammu and Kashmir met the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration at the residence of its chairman and National Conference Chief Farooq Abdullah in Bathindi.

As per an official statement of the PAGD, the delegations held detailed discussions with its constituents over the prevailing situation in the UT. Senior leaders of the National Conference, Peoples Democratic Party, People’s Conference, Awami National Conference, CPM and JK People’s Movement were present at the meeting at Farooq Abdullah's residence.

The major delegations which arrived to meet PAGD included Sikh groups, Gaddi and Sippi leaders, members of Kashmiri Pandit community, transporters, Gujjars and Bakerwals, amongst others, claimed the PAGD as per the official statement.

Hereafter, the decision to participate in the DDC elections was confirmed between the constituents of the PAGD, with the alliance reaffirming their pledge to restore Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Read: Gupkar Leaders Meet Kargil Alliance; Omar Abdullah Says 'All Want Pre-Aug 5 Status Quo'

Read: Omar Abdullah Laments 'What Did Kashmiris Do Wrong?', Slams Centre's New Land Laws For J&K

Gupkar declaration

After the release of PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti after 14 months of detention, mainstream Kashmiri politicians who had signed the Gupkar Declaration on August 4, 2019, met at NC chief Farooq Abdullah's residence on October 15. Signing the new Gupkar declaration, NC president Farooq Abdullah affirmed that the Centre must restore the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. The Gupkar Declaration was a resolution passed by NC, PDP, Congress, CPI(M), JKPC and ANC on August 4, 2019, pledging to protect the "identity, autonomy and special status" of J&K. Flanked by PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti and his son Omar, Abdullah announced the alliance's name has been changed to 'People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration'.

On August 4, 2019, J&K political leaders like Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti, Farooq Abdullah, Sajid Lone were arrested or placed under house- arrest, communication links and internet were snapped, while the whole Valley was put under strict curfew. A day later, Parliament revoked Article 370 & Article 35 A, bifurcating the state into two Union territories - Jammu- Kashmir & Ladakh. While full-speed 4G mobile internet is yet to be restored to the Valley, the Centre has changed the domicile law of J&K, allowed free buying of land in Jammu-Kashmir. Most mainstream J&K parties like - NC, PDP, JKPC, JKPM, Apni Party have rejected both the domicile laws and land laws.

Read: In Huge Home Ministry Move, Real Estate Act To Apply In J&K Allowing All To Purchase Land

Read: ED Questions Farooq Abdullah In Case Related To Alleged Fraud In JK Cricket Association

(with inputs from PTI)

(Image credits-Twitter)