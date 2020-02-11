The Debate
The Debate
Pinarayi Vijayan Says Kerala Government Will Not Implement NPR

Politics

The Chief Minister of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan, on Tuesday, asserted that the state government will not implement the National Population Register (NPR).

Written By Rishabh Mishra | Mumbai | Updated On:
Pinarayi

The Chief Minister of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan, on Tuesday, asserted that the state government will not implement the National Population Register (NPR). He further said that census will be carried out in Kerala in the usual manner. Earlier, the Kerala Assembly passed a resolution against CAA. 

Kerala CM on implementation of NPR

Kerala passes resolution against CAA

On January 4, the Kerala Assembly passed a resolution for not implementing the Citizenship Amendment Act in the state and has also written to the central government regarding the same.

Moreover, Vijayan has written to eleven state governments who are against CAA to follow the same pathway against the Act, but the governor Arif Mohammad Khan has called the resolution 'unconstitutional'. The LDF which rules the state has taken a firm stance against CAA and NRC, staging several protests across the state.

War of words between PM and Kerala CM

PM Modi, during his address on the Motion of Thanks to the President in Rajya Sabha, levelled allegations on CM Pinarayi Vijayan by conceitedly saying that they were promoting extremism in the state. PM Modi said, while Vijayan was warning about extremist elements infiltrating the anti-CAA protests in Kerala, latter's party, the CPI(M) was, supporting extremists in Delhi. CM Vijayan wrote a long post on Facebook explaining his position on PM Modi’s comment.  

After PM Modi attacked the Chief Minister of Kerala and CPI(M) during his address in Rajya Sabha, on Thursday, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan showed strong objections to his remarks. Vijayan said that the comments made by PM Modi are untrue and protest worthy. He further added that Kerala is not willing to concede ground to those who want to instigate communal polarisation in the state. 

 

Published:
COMMENT
