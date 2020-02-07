Kerala CM Terms PM Modi's Rajya Sabha Remarks As 'untrue And Protest Worthy'

After PM Modi attacked the Chief Minister of Kerala and CPI(M) during his address in Rajya Sabha, on Thursday, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan showed strong objections to his remarks. Vijayan said that the comments made by PM Modi are untrue and protest worthy. He further added that Kerala is not willing to concede ground to those who want to instigate communal polarisation in the state.

PM Modi’s remarks on Kerala CM and CPI(M)

PM Modi, during his address on the motion of thanks to the President in Rajya Sabha, levelled allegations on CM Pinarayi Vijayan by conceitedly saying that they were promoting extremism in the state. PM Modi said, while Vijayan was warning about extremist elements infiltrating the anti-CAA protests in Kerala, latter's party, the CPI(M) was, supporting extremists in Delhi. CM Vijayan wrote a long post on Facebook explaining his position on PM Modi’s comment.

Pinarayi Vijayan’s Facebook post

On Friday, Vijayan talking about the extremists that PM Modi mentioned, said, "People were warned of such infiltrators, proper caution was also exercised. The discriminatory CAA, which is a plan forged in the kiln of RSS for achieving communal goals, must be resisted with the bulwark of secularism. In this, Kerala is a model for the whole country. Our secular State has the strength to fend off any sort of infiltrators in this movement as well".

"The unity that we see in these struggles is a hallmark of the secularism of Kerala. This spirit has inspired the protests in Kerala against CAA, which seeks to confer citizenship on the basis of religion. This State is not an arable land for any kind of communalism," he added.

Vijayan also said that the protests against the unconstitutional and discriminatory CAA have seen the coming together of people from all walks of life. "My remarks on extremist organizations like SDPI were made in good faith. Kerala is guided by the belief that secularism is the only means for defeating the communal agenda of RSS. And we will resist anyone who attempts to pollute this struggle with the poison of communalism," Vijayan said.

"The Prime Minister must rectify his statement that maligns the protests in Kerala. It is unbefitting for a Prime Minister to be a part of those who are disappointed with the fact that Kerala is leading the struggle against the communalism of both RSS and SDPI," he added. Have a look at his full post.

